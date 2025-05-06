Discover the unsung heroes of World War II at South Africa's VE Day exhibition

The South African Legion, in conjunction with the Castle of Good Hope, the City of Cape Town, and various partners, is hosting a 3-day exhibition that culminates in a Memorial Service and wreath-laying ceremony on the 10th May to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Image: Supplied

This May, South Africa takes a moment to reflect on the often-overlooked stories of its World War II veterans, paying homage to the courage and sacrifice of those who served. From 8 to 10 May, the South African Legion, in partnership with the Castle of Good Hope, is set to host a three-day exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day). Featuring a range of engaging exhibits, this event offers more than just a military memorial; it will celebrate resilience, courage, and the unsung contributions of many who served. Major-General Dan Pienaar, Commander of the 1st South African Division, hailed Stretcher-Bearer Lance-Corporal Lucas Majozi for his bravery during the Battle of El Alamein, highlighting the extraordinary character of soldiers like him who rescued wounded men under intense fire. The exhibition will shine a light on stories of both ordinary and extraordinary individuals who played pivotal roles in the war effort. From teenagers who falsified their ages to join the fight, to women who assumed wartime responsibilities in military and munitions roles, this event showcases the unrecognised dedication of those who served under the South African Union flag despite facing systemic discrimination. The contributions of the Cape Corps and Native Military Corps, honouring Coloured and Black South African soldiers in non-combat and support capacities, will also be underscored.

Women’s roles will not go unrecognised; the valiant efforts of the Women’s Auxiliary Defence Corps (WADC), along with the various service wings dedicated to women in the armed forces, will be highlighted throughout the exhibition. The stories of these heroes, rich in quiet heroism, will be told through a wealth of archival material, personal testimonies, and interactive installations aimed at deepening public understanding of the war’s lasting impact. A solemn non-denominational memorial service will cap off this significant weekend on 10 May at 11 am at the Castle of Good Hope. The ceremony will be graced by the presence of Ian Neilson, the ex-Deputy Mayor of Cape Town, as the guest speaker. The South African College High School’s brass ensemble will perform the Last Post, a poignant tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The service, open to the public, will allow attendees to pay their respects during a moment of silence, ensuring that the sacrifices of both the fallen and the living are remembered.

“The importance of continuing to mark the anniversary of this global event that had such a profound effect on modern history, is to remind us of the horrors of war and to value the sanctity of peace, lest we forget the former,” said Kevin P. Ashton JCD, Chairman of the SA Legion (Cape Town Branch). For those wishing to engage further with South Africa’s military history, the exhibition will feature a field kitchen operated by members of The Heritage Group dressed in WWII-era uniforms. Visitors can participate in discussions with historians about family medal collections or learn how to access military veterans’ records. Moreover, the public is encouraged to share messages of peace on the Peace Wall, emphasising the message of hope that accompanies such commemorations.