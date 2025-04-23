FIA seminar tackles online abuse in motorsport

South Africa's Roshni Gajjar is doing research on behalf of the FIA on governance principles among sport federations to combat online abuse in motorsport.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) recently hosted a landmark online seminar that brought together over 100 members and partners to address a pressing issue in modern sports: online abuse.

The event served as a vital platform for the FIA's United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) Research Scholars to present their groundbreaking projects, contributing critical insights into the underexplored realms of online abuse in sports.

Among the distinguished participants was South Africa’s Roshni Gajjar, one of the first four international recipients of the prestigious Global Research Scholarship awarded by the FIA last year. Established in support of the UAOA campaign, this scholarship programme aims to foster innovative research that tackles the burgeoning problem of online abuse across various sports. FIA President and UAOA Founder Mohammed Ben Sulayem praised the scholarship for showcasing "the very best of the FIA" and driving forward the discourse around online safety in the sporting world.

The seminar featured compelling presentations from the four scholarship recipients, who each presented unique perspectives on critical challenges posed by online abuse:

Kimberley Wyllie (Scotland): Investigated the impact of sexism and misogyny on female fans in motorsport communities.

Maria Luliano (Italy): Examined the patterns and social implications of online abuse in Italian football, highlighting cultural factors that fuel such hostility.

Ana Rodriguez Armendariz (Mexico): Assessed the role of educational initiatives in sport aimed at preventing abuse through awareness and training.

Speaking about her research, Gajjar emphasised the complexity of online abuse, stating, "My end-goal is to present evidence-based principles that support the systemic combat of online harms." This extensive research aims to identify contributing factors and develop effective strategies for mitigation, ensuring that sport remains a source of potential and passion rather than a platform for harmful behaviours.

The UAOA campaign is firmly committed to translating research findings into actionable solutions, collaborating with an extensive international coalition of governments, sports organisations, and technology platforms. This joint effort is crucial for addressing the root causes of online abuse and equipping the FIA with the necessary tools to combat this issue effectively.

Motorsport South Africa (MSA), one of the FIA’s 243 member clubs, extended unwavering support to Gajjar's research. Chairman Anton Roux commended the FIA’s initiative, noting that "marshals and officials of sport need to be applauded rather than subjected to any kind of hate speech on social channels." Roux stressed the importance of understanding the psychological effects of online abuse to inform future strategies and protect participants from this pervasive issue.

The scholarship programme, funded by the FIA Foundation in collaboration with Dublin City University, not only empowers scholars through research but also sends a strong message across the sports community urging leaders to prioritise the combat of online abuse.