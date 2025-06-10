Transformative vision: multi-use precinct plans unveiled for Strand Street quarry

Residents have submitted their comments on the land use application for the Strand Street Quarry. Image: supplied

Plans to redevelop the Strand Street Quarry into a multi-use community precinct have reached the public feedback assessment phase, following the closure of the official comment period on 30 May 2025. The proposed redevelopment—initially presented for public comment on 17 April 2025—aims to transform the site at the corner of Strand and Hudson Streets, and 101 Vos Street, into a hub of sports, tourism, and community activity. The plans include a multi-purpose practice sports field and additional sports courts, the reconfiguration of Metro Police facilities, new tourist attractions such as markets and restaurants, and associated parking infrastructure. The proposal stems from a vision that has been developed in consultation with the community and local stakeholders since 2023. Eddie Andrews, the City’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, said: “Currently, the Strand Street quarry is underutilised, and in fact, often occupied by illegal dwellings and used for anti-social behaviour. Thus, the proposed development will in fact improve the general surroundings in terms of safety, cleanliness, aesthetics, and so forth.

“The intention is to transform the quarry site into a multi-use community precinct that integrates sports, culture, economic activities and tourism in a unique setting. Once fully developed, the site must benefit the local communities and Capetonians for generations to come.” Andrews confirmed that the project is still in its early planning stages. “We are not nearly at this point yet,” he said in response to questions around the budget. The land use application includes the consolidation, subdivision, and rezoning of certain City-owned erven to obtain the necessary development rights. The City will now assess the comments received in terms of the Municipal Planning By-law (MPBL) and relevant policy. “The comments received will now be assessed in terms of the Municipal Planning By-law (MPBL) and relevant City policies, and if there are objections, a report will be compiled for consideration by the Municipal Planning Tribunal,” Andrews explained. “Save to say, the application makes provision for phased implementation over time, and by different role-players.”

Andrews added that residents and stakeholders have been involved in the process for over two years: “Residents and stakeholders have been engaged for over two years, and participated in several forums.” Ahead of the public comment period, the City undertook a series of public engagement and regulatory steps, including:

A due diligence and concept design process initiated in March 2023 in partnership with local representatives and stakeholders.

Public advertising of the first draft concept in November 2023.

Environmental and heritage assessments, including a Heritage Impact Assessment tabled with Heritage Western Cape in January 2025.

A Living Heritage investigation conducted in unison with the concept design, recording oral histories and the cultural connections of Bo-Kaap residents to the site. “The application is still being assessed. The City will be able to provide more information once the application process has been concluded in terms of the MPBL,” Andrews concluded. Ossie Shabodien, former chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Ratepayers Civic Association, acknowledged the potential benefits of the redevelopment but raised questions about implementation.