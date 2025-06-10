How AI is transforming education: a guide for parents

Used correctly, AI can be a powerful learning ally. It can help students break down complex concepts, rephrase difficult topics, and provide practice questions or writing prompts. Image: ChatGPT

As digital landscapes transform rapidly, so too does the educational playground for today’s students. Gone are the days of poring over dog-eared textbooks and scribbling notes. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is ushering in a new era for learners. Arno Jansen van Vuuren, Managing Director of Futurewise, said the implications of AI in education and what parents need to know to support their children in this evolving landscape. With tools like ChatGPT at their fingertips, students are empowered like never before. These large language models are redefining study habits, assisting with tasks such as drafting essays, summarising chapters, checking maths problems, and even brainstorming science projects. However, this remarkable facilitation raises an important question: Are these tools enhancing learning, or are they inadvertently replacing it?

As Youth Month unfolds, Jansen van Vuuren emphasised that today’s children are not merely digital natives; they are becoming “AI natives.” These young individuals are growing familiar with tools that can generate ideas and mimic human responses almost effortlessly. “While some schools moved quickly to ban these tools, enforcing those restrictions outside the classroom is nearly impossible,” he explains. “AI is evolving faster than regulatory policy can catch up – and it’s not going anywhere.” In this context, he stressed the critical role parents play in guiding their children to establish healthy and responsible habits concerning AI use. “The goal is for children to learn with AI, not just from it,” he said.

When harnessed correctly, AI can serve as a vital ally in learning. For students grappling with complex concepts or those who feel too shy to ask questions in class, AI tools can break down difficult topics, provide practice questions, and serve as a reliable study partner available around the clock. This capacity for accessibility can make a world of difference during those late-night cramming sessions or intense weekend revisions. However, Jansen van Vuuren warns that over-reliance on AI can lead to a decline in critical thinking skills. Generative AI does not truly understand the content it presents; it merely predicts text based on patterns.

“If students start relying on ChatGPT to do the thinking for them, they might miss grasping the concepts,” he warned. While the apparent intelligence of tools like ChatGPT can be misleading, they can yield inaccurate or biased information. He advised parents to educate their children about never entering personal details in AI tools and to verify AI-generated information using reliable sources.