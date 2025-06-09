Unlocking Africa's data potential: the launch of the African Bioinformatics Institute

Univeristy of Cape Town. Image: File

In an epoch-defining milestone for scientific collaboration and capacity building across Africa, the African Bioinformatics Institute (ABI) has officially launched, inheriting interim hosting support from the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) esteemed Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine (IDM). This transformative initiative is poised to propel the continent into a data-powered future, driving forward bioinformatics research and infrastructure with the goal of unleashing Africa’s vast potential in health, development, and innovation. The launch of the ABI followed a landmark gathering featuring over 200 scientists, policymakers, and institutional leaders hailing from across Africa and beyond. All present shared an unwavering commitment to cultivating an integrated, Africa-led ecosystem devoted to data-driven discoveries, a vital venture for the continent’s future.

Currently hosted by UCT’s IDM, the ABI capitalises on a robust institutional foundation and a rich legacy of leadership in genomics, health, and bioinformatics research. Within the next months, ABI will establish itself as a non-profit organisation (NPO), which will solidify its long-term independence and reinforce its commitment to an Africa-led agenda. The ABI's formation signifies a substantial leap forward for empowering African researchers to lead the charge in bioinformatics and data science. Interim lead of the ABI and head of the Computational Biology Division at UCT, Professor Nicky Mulder expressed optimism about the institute's potential: “The launch of the ABI marks a major milestone towards building a genuinely Africa-led research ecosystem.” “Bioinformatics and data science are the cornerstones of research that will help us achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The ABI is well-positioned to play a foundational role in investing in world-class training, infrastructure, and collaboration, which will drive Africa’s scientific growth in the coming years,” she said.

With seed funding from the Wellcome Trust and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the ABI aims to serve as a catalyst for cutting-edge genomics research and health advancements. The anticipated development of African infrastructure will empower local researchers to analyse pathogens, monitor diseases, and implement evidence-based policy, paving the way for sustained health improvements across the continent. Ekin Bolukbasi, Technology Manager for Data for Science and Health at Wellcome, said there is a growing demand for bioinformatics. “Given the rapid pace of technological advancement, bioinformatics and data science have become essential for research-driven decision-making. The ABI has an ambitious vision to establish itself as a continent-wide skills and infrastructure hub, enabling the use of biological data to enhance the lives of African citizens.”

In recent years, Africa has witnessed a surge in biological and environmental data generation, primarily propelled by advancements in genomics and public health surveillance. However, the infrastructure and expertise required to effectively manage and interpret this influx of data has remained erratic. The ABI aims to bridge this gap through enhanced training, establishing interoperable systems, and championing local leadership in data science. Dario Taraborelli, science program officer at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, said Africa's leaders in genomics, biodiversity research, and disease surveillance have been operating without the unified data infrastructure they rightly deserve. We are proud to support the African Bioinformatics Institute as it lays the groundwork for the data and bioinformatics backbone needed across the continent, addressing the priorities of its scientific community and unlocking breakthrough discoveries that will benefit its distinct and diverse populations.”

The African Bioinformatics Institute is focused on aligning its goals with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063 by: