Unlocking the 'I Know' phase: a humorous journey through parenting

In her column, Tracy shares experiences and lessons learnt as she navigates life and grows with her two boys. To share your views email Tracy on [email protected]

We’ve officially unlocked a new level in this parenting game — it’s called the “I Know” phase. My six-year-old, bless him, has suddenly been promoted (without warning, I might add) to Expert of All Things. Whether it’s dinosaurs, tying shoelaces, or what clouds are made of — apparently, he knows. Every. Single. Thing.

Gone are the why days…

Honestly, I can’t even finish a sentence before I’m met with the now all-too-familiar: “I know, Mommy.”

And breathe…because my guy, you still don't know that there is no such thing as a tooth mouse or elves on the shelves. Well, who am I to spoil this for him? Besides, now I am thinking, what if he knows? lol?