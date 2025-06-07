Unlocking the 'I Know' phase: a humorous journey through parenting
Image: File
We’ve officially unlocked a new level in this parenting game — it’s called the “I Know” phase. My six-year-old, bless him, has suddenly been promoted (without warning, I might add) to Expert of All Things. Whether it’s dinosaurs, tying shoelaces, or what clouds are made of — apparently, he knows. Every. Single. Thing.
Gone are the why days…
Honestly, I can’t even finish a sentence before I’m met with the now all-too-familiar: “I know, Mommy.”
And breathe…because my guy, you still don't know that there is no such thing as a tooth mouse or elves on the shelves. Well, who am I to spoil this for him? Besides, now I am thinking, what if he knows? lol?
We've graduated to the "I Know" phase
Image: Daddy
It’s a phase no one really tells you about. We get warned about the terrible twos and threenager tantrums, but six? Six comes with its own brand of cheek — all delivered in the cutest little school jumper, armed with an unshakable confidence that would give Iron Man a run for his money.
But the real test? Homework.
There we were, sitting at the table with maths sheets spread out, and I gently offered to help. I tried to show him how I was taught it back in the day. Cue the sigh, a dramatic head tilt, and a calm but firm: “No, Mommy, I know how to do it.” And you know what? Somehow, using this newfangled method they’re teaching now (which makes me feel about 104 years old), he actually did get the right answer. Even though I’d just spent a solid five minutes arguing my case.
Honestly, it’s humbling.
And yet, even as I find myself saying, “Lovie, nobody knows everything,” I can’t help but admire the confidence. There’s something kind of magical about that certainty children have. It reminds me that learning never stops — not for them, not for us. I mean, even I’m still learning. Especially as a mommy.
Still, just once, I’d love for him to look at me like I’m the wise one — like I might know something he doesn’t.
Weekend Argus
