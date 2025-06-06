Safety railings finally installed along Victoria Road in Clifton after public outcry

The City of Cape Town has restored the barrier on Victoria Road, Clifton after Weekend Argus story on the issue Image: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters/ Independent Media

After nearly a year of repeated appeals, warnings, and growing frustration, railings along a hazardous stretch of Victoria Road in Clifton have finally been installed—just days after the matter was publicly highlighted. Heron Water, a luxury apartment block located just below 64 Victoria Road and overlooking the iconic Clifton 1st Beach, has been at the centre of a safety dispute with the City of CapeTown since mid-2024. Despite commanding property values of up to R30 million and offering direct beach access, residents said they remain concerned about ongoing safety issues amid deteriorating site conditions.

For the past year, residents and contractors had raised the alarm over a collapsed fence, rusted balustrades, and a steep, unstable slope directly beside a public sidewalk. In July2024, the situation worsened when a burst water main in Victoria Road caused a major mudslide, sending debris onto the property and further weakening the embankment. Property Management company SKPM informed Weekend Argus that just five days after the article was published the railings were put into place. DKZA Construction (Pty) Ltd, the appointed contractor at Heron Waters, said they are grateful it is finally done, although there were newly planted trees damaged by the installer.

After recent rains, water and mud was dripping down on the expensive properties below. Now the City has replaced the New Jersey barriers Image: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters/ Independent Media

“It is a pity we had to endure 12 months of shifting emails from table to table (even involving councillors). The person appointed by the City could have handled this matter more swiftly (as promised) after the first time he arrived on site in 2024. "But unfortunately he failed his duties the taxpayers pay for." The contractor also claimed the comments made by the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility in the media was “false information” supplied by the City’s contractor.

“This is not the only balustrade that needs replacement/attention along Victoria Road. And Ihope this matter enlightens the City of Cape Town.” Councillor Rob Quintas, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, said: “This is to confirm that the railings infrastructure has been erected by the City's Roads Infrastructure Management Department. The work was completed on Tuesday, 3 June2025.”