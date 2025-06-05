Mitchells Plain councillor faces court over sexual assault on a 75-year-old woman

A Mitchells Plain ward councillor will appear in Caledon Magistrates Court on 25 July again Image: Pexels

A Mitchells Plain ward councillor has appeared in the Caledon Magistrates court on sexual related charges made against him by a 75-year-old woman. The ward-92 councillor, which covers Tafelsig, Beacon Valley and Eastridge, allegedly sexually assaulted the pensioners in 2023 when he took her on an outing for her birthday. She claimed that after having a few drinks, the councillor rubbed his naked behind in her face and “dangled his penis in front of her”. In turn the councillor opened a case of crimen injuria against the woman, who he was friends with for over 20 years. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that the councillor’s case was remanded to 25 July, while National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the councillor indeed appeared in court on 9 May 2025 and that the case was postponed for trial.

The woman, now aged 75, said all she wants to see is and also expects is justice. “For what he did and the threats and trauma he put me through, I want justice.” Whistleblower and human rights activist Zona Morton, called on the accused to be summarily suspended until the court case is finalised. “We have a major responsibility to ensure that our senior citizens are protected under the Elderly Persons Act. This case fills me with utter dismay that an elderly lady was sexually assaulted and then intimidated by the accused sending her lawyers letters. “I have faith that the justice system will not fail her and that her dignity will be restored through the court process. Let us stand up against GBV with loud voices and support the survivor with the respect she deserved after this humiliating incident she faced “I also call on the MEC for Social Development to act responsibly and provide counselling support for the victim."

Anti-crime activist Lynn Phillips of the Cape Flats Safety Forum, has spoken out about the double standards that often arise when public figures or high-ranking individuals are accused of wrongdoing. “If someone does something wrong, regardless of who they are or their status, there must be a thorough investigation,” Phillips said. “Too often, people in positions of power seem to walk away without consequences, while victims are disbelieved and left to deal with immense trauma.” She stressed that respect in the community should not grant anyone immunity. “Just because I may be seen as a respected figure or activist, that doesn’t mean I shouldn’t be held accountable. Wrong is wrong — and the law must apply equally to everyone.” Phillips called for accountability, saying public figures should step down while investigations are ongoing. “Until the matter is resolved and someone is cleared, they should not continue in positions of influence. The process must be fair and transparent.”