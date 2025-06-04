R35,000 in 30 Minutes: The world rallies to help little Zoë hear for the first time

Tracy Olivari and her beautiful daughter Zoë Image: Supplied

Just days after her heartfelt plea appeared in the Weekend Argus, Tracy Olivari from Goodwood received the kind of news that changes lives forever. In a bid to raise R35,000 for her daughter Zoë’s hearing assessment and treatment — a crucial step before the young girl starts Grade 1 — Tracy never imagined how quickly help would come. Thanks to international support, including a powerful boost from American YouTuber Colonel Chris Wyatt, the full amount was raised in just 30 minutes. “I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” Tracy shared. “I thought I’d be waiting months — I didn’t expect this to happen in three days, let alone in under an hour. I’m completely overwhelmed.” Four-year-old Zoë's story of being born prematurely at just seven months, and was given only hours to live, touched many people, including Wyatt, a retired US Army colonel known for spotlighting South African stories. Wyatt, shared Zoë’s story with his audience, who responded almost instantly — giving Zoë not only a chance to hear for the first time, but the opportunity to start school on equal footing with her peers.

Tracy with a brave little Zoë Image: Supplied

An appointment has already been booked with an audiologist for 17 June, just ahead of the new school term. It marks the beginning of a long-awaited journey for Zoë, who has never been able to hear since birth and in turn affected her speech. “At least now, I can take her for proper assessments. That’s something I couldn’t do before,” Tracy said. “It’s going to be life-changing for her — and for us as a family.” The generosity didn’t stop with donations. Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services also jumped into action to help make one of Zoë’s dreams come true. Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services, immediately reached out to the Weekend Argus after reading Zoë’s story. He offered her a personal tour of the Goodwood Fire Station — her favourite place. “Most of us in the Fire Service are parents, and we all know the daily struggles and joys our kids bring to our lives,” said Carelse.

“Sometimes, the little moments — like bringing your child to a fire station — become the big ones. And who doesn’t want to be a firefighter? We will make Zoë’s day extremely special. We also want to show appreciation to Tracy, who is a single parent, and still giving 200% to make memories each day.” Tracy said she wants to stay transparent and keep supporters updated, and has launched a YouTube channel where she will document Zoë’s journey — from diagnosis to treatment, and hopefully to the moment she hears for the first time. “I want people to see where the money is going. I want them to feel a part of this journey. It’s their kindness that made it possible.” Tracy recalled the exact moment everything changed. “I had just left the office, and the campaign had only hit R1,100. My faith was low. I told myself I wouldn’t keep checking because I’d just stress myself out. Then I got a call from my mum. She said, ‘Tracy, we made it. Go and look.’ When I saw that we’d gone over the target, I just cried. I was laughing, crying, silent — everything at once.” Even Zoë’s older sister, just eight years old, was moved to tears. “She said she’s so excited to finally hear her sister’s voice. We just held each other and cried.”

Zoe Olivari Image: Supplied