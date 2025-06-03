Stellenbosch schools go green as Fibre Circle relaunches recycling initiative
Zithande Mzansi Schools Programme launch
Image: Supplied
A new wave of environmental consciousness is taking root in Stellenbosch schools following the successful relaunch of the Green Schools Recycling Initiative this past week at the Stellenbosch Town Hall.
The event brought together primary and high school learners, educators, municipal officials, and key stakeholders, marking a renewed partnership between Fibre Circle, Stellenbosch Municipality, and the Zithande Mzansi Schools Programme.
Ndipiwe Olayi, DA Youth Federal Leader and Mayco member for Parks, Public Open Spaces, and Cemeteries, attended the initiative.
The Green Schools Recycling Initiative is designed to embed environmental responsibility in young learners through targeted education and infrastructure. Building on the success of a pilot programme at Webergedenk Primary in Webers Valley in the Cape Winelands District , schools will now receive colour-coded recycling bins, curriculum-aligned learning materials, scheduled recyclable waste collection, ongoing training, and programme evaluation.
“Education is at the heart of this programme,” said Edith Leeuta, CEO of Fibre Circle. “Through it, we are preventing valuable materials like paper from ending up in landfills, while nurturing a generation of environmentally conscious leaders.”
The pilot project’s success revealed the powerful impact of collaboration between communities, schools, and local authorities. With landfills under increasing pressure and environmental degradation a national concern, the initiative positions schools as catalysts for broader community change and as a gateway to future careers in environmental sciences, waste management, and the circular economy.
“This is more than just a recycling programme,” Leeuta added. “It is a movement towards community empowerment, academic opportunity, and long-term environmental stewardship.”
Programme partners include SIG, FairCape, Pick n Pay, and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE). Fibre Circle encourages further involvement from businesses and community organisations to ensure the programme’s success and longevity.
For more information or to get involved, email [email protected] or call (011) 593 3144.
Weekend Argus