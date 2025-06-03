Stellenbosch schools go green as Fibre Circle relaunches recycling initiative

A new wave of environmental consciousness is taking root in Stellenbosch schools following the successful relaunch of the Green Schools Recycling Initiative this past week at the Stellenbosch Town Hall.

The event brought together primary and high school learners, educators, municipal officials, and key stakeholders, marking a renewed partnership between Fibre Circle, Stellenbosch Municipality, and the Zithande Mzansi Schools Programme.

Ndipiwe Olayi, DA Youth Federal Leader and Mayco member for Parks, Public Open Spaces, and Cemeteries, attended the initiative.

The Green Schools Recycling Initiative is designed to embed environmental responsibility in young learners through targeted education and infrastructure. Building on the success of a pilot programme at Webergedenk Primary in Webers Valley in the Cape Winelands District , schools will now receive colour-coded recycling bins, curriculum-aligned learning materials, scheduled recyclable waste collection, ongoing training, and programme evaluation.