Prof Priscilla Baker: a trailblazer in science and the 2025 L'Oréal-UNESCO laureate

University of the Western Cape Analytical Chemistry Prof Priscilla Baker's groundbreaking career has earned her the top global recognition as the 2025 L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Laureate, for Africa and the Arab States. In a world where healthcare disparities persist and women remain underrepresented in science, Prof Baker is breaking barriers with her pioneering research in wearable electrochemical sensors while advocating for greater inclusivity in STEM fields.

Growing up in Bellville South, Prof Baker said that, until recently, she would still go back to her old high school to motivate learners. Like many high schoolers in the mid-1980s, under PW Botha’s State of Emergency, her schooling was also disrupted as she started matric in 1986. However, Prof Baker’s path to scientific leadership was fraught with obstacles. In 1990, she became the first woman of colour to graduate with a BSc in Physical Oceanography from the University of Cape Town. Still, systemic discrimination barred her from pursuing honours in the field.

“The practical component of oceanography required long periods at sea, but the boats weren’t equipped for women, and the crew were not ready to accept a person of colour as a professional," she recalled. Undeterred, she shifted to analytical chemistry, excelling under the mentorship of Prof Andrew Crouch and later earning her PhD in Chemistry from Stellenbosch University. This experience profoundly shaped her commitment to mentorship. "By actively sharing my journey, I’ve become a tangible example for female students to explore careers based on capability, not stereotypes," she said.

Prof Baker with her Gold Medal prize from the South African Chemical Institute (1996). Prof Baker, the co-director of the SensorLab research group at UWC with Prof Emmanuel Iwuoha, is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge electrochemical sensors capable of detecting health biomarkers and environmental contaminants. These devices could revolutionise healthcare, particularly in underserved regions like rural Africa, by enabling early detection and continuous monitoring of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer and heart disease.

"Most current medical interventions are designed for ex post facto implementation," Prof Baker explained. "The major shortcoming of modern medicine lies in the absence of continuous monitoring tools to inform medical practitioners of the early onset and progression of a disease." With recent investment from the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) to establish an Electrochemical Sensors Node at UWC’s NanoMicro Manufacturing Facility (NMMF), Prof Baker’s team is now positioned to print and test these sensors on flexible substrates under real-life conditions.

"We are bridging a crucial gap in healthcare knowledge and implementation," she explained. Prof Baker’s work spans health, energy, and environmental sectors, with international collaborations accelerating innovation. A long-standing partnership with CY Paris University has led to joint research, student exchanges, and co-authored publications. "Collaborative research sharpens our skills and pushes us to think beyond our comfort zones."

One of her most exciting projects, a biosensor for detecting uric acid in gout patients, has evolved into a potential global solution. Initially addressing gout prevalence in rural South Africa, the project now explores embedding sensors in shoe insoles for continuous biomarker monitoring, with partnerships forming between medical institutions and tech developers. While Prof Baker acknowledged progress for women in electrochemistry, she highlights systemic challenges.