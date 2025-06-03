Manenberg's vibrant clean-up initiative marks World Peace anniversary

Residents from Manenberg cleaning the field Image: Supplied

The community of Manenberg came alive recently as residents, local officials, and peace advocates gathered to commemorate the 12th Anniversary of the Declaration of World Peace by HWPL. This energetic community clean-up and engagement event was co-hosted by HWPL, Gun Free South Africa, the Lerato Family Foundation, Soka Gakkai International, the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), and the International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG). As part of the ambitious ‘Peace My City’ campaign, the gathering marked the second Peace Zone initiative in Cape Town's high-crime areas this May.

The day was filled with a palpable sense of unity and purpose. Participants were generously served meals donated by the Food for Life Initiative from the Hare Krishna movement, complemented by refreshments provided by the Mustadafin Foundation. Designed as more than just a symbolic gesture, the initiative aimed to unite citizens and exemplify the true meaning of peace through community action and sustainable development. Supported by Ward Councillor Deidree de Vos, local NGOs, and revered religious leaders, residents banded together with a shared vision of reclaiming public spaces for safety, youth development, and a long-lasting transformation within their community. The event drew a notable crowd, including Councillor Axolile Notywala, fostering an atmosphere of hope and collaboration.

Volunteers cleaning the area in Manenberg Image: Supplied

The clean-up was effectively coordinated by the Peace My City Committee, prominently featuring Councillor Mzwakhe Nqavashe and former editor Aziz Hartley, who ensured seamless participation from the community. This initiative arose in response to expressed desires for hands-on peacebuilding activities, particularly following recent community dialogues addressing gender-based violence and peace education. In a heartfelt moment, Patsy Daniels articulated her emotional connection to the event, underscoring community ownership in maintaining cleanliness in their neighbourhood. Her spirits were lifted upon learning that six local officials would be appointed to help manage waste and curb illegal dumping.

Volunteers receiving food at the food distribution point Image: Suppled

Nqavashe conveyed optimism about the growing impact of the Peace My City Project, noting how an increasing number of community members are stepping forward. He encouraged everyone to commit just a few hours over the weekend to help keep public spaces safe and clean. One local resident, inspired by the volunteers’ efforts, issued a call to action for the rest of the community to join in, linking a cleaner environment to enhanced safety and crime reduction. Hartley lauded the dedication exhibited by the volunteers, emphasising the need for collective responsibility. “It doesn’t matter who made the mess,” he said, “what matters is that we did our part.” This sentiment resonated with many, as the clean-up not only beautified the area but also fostered a renewed spirit of communal responsibility.

A group picture of some of the volunteers who help with the cleanup in Manenberg Image: Supplied

The resulting Peace Zone will serve as a community-owned haven for sports, cultural activities, and inclusive dialogue essentials, responding strategically to decades of violence and social instability. As part of HWPL’s Legislate Peace campaign, this collective effort reinforces cross-sector partnerships throughout the city, showcasing the transformative power of grassroots peacebuilding.