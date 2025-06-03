Cape Town enters the World of Wonder: Museum of Illusions officially opens, bringing new dimensions to the City’s cultural scene

Pictured are Blake Michaels, 7, showing off the illusion of a tiny Alliyah Sasman,13, at an installation at the newly-opened Museum of Illusions in Kloof Street. Image: Tamlynne Thompson

Kloof Street became a gateway to the extraordinary this weekend as the Museum of Illusions Cape Town officially opened its doors, transforming the heart of the city into a playground of perception and wonder. Officially launching on Saturday, 31 May 2025, this captivating attraction marks Cape Town's debut in the globally celebrated museum network, positioning it as the second Museum of Illusions in South Africa, third on the African continent, and the 61st worldwide. As part of a prestigious line-up that includes cities like Barcelona, Paris, Shanghai, New York, and Dubai, Cape Town’s Museum of Illusions promises to be a sensory playground underpinned by creativity and curiosity. Following the staggering success of its Johannesburg counterpart, which has been breaking global attendance records since opening last July, the anticipation surrounding Cape Town’s launch has been immense — and the opening night did not disappoint.

The grand launch event drew a dazzling mix of local celebrities, top content creators, media representatives, and VIP guests — all eager to step into the Mother City’s newest cultural sensation. More than just a new attraction, the Museum of Illusions has already begun carving its place as a future icon on Cape Town’s vibrant cultural map. Guests were immersed in a sensory feast of more than 60 interactive exhibits, ranging from gravity-defying rooms to kaleidoscopic installations and optical illusions that challenge the mind and distort reality. Reactions ranged from gasps to laughter as attendees posed, played, and posted their experiences across social media, capturing the surreal in real time. The museum’s official launch was as much about connection and creativity as it was about illusion. Designed for all ages and interests, the space invites everyone — families, friends, couples, and creators — to interact, explore, and share in the joy of visual trickery and perception-based puzzles.