Million-rand views at Heron Waters overshadowed by safety risks: Urges City intervention

Heron Waters is situated on the banks of one of Cape Town's most famous beaches Image: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters

A bitter standoff is brewing between residents of one of Cape Town’s most expensive beachfront addresses and the City of Cape Town, over what residents and contractors call a dangerous and long-ignored safety hazard: a collapsed fence and a steep, unstable slope next to a public walkway. Despite its reputation for exclusivity and multi-million-rand views, the reality for residents at Heron Waters in Clifton is far less glamorous. For nearly a year, the only thing separating pedestrians from a dangerous drop has been a row of temporary concrete blocks—what residents described as a “token gesture” by the City. Jakkie Steyn, portfolio manager at SKPM, explained that the original issue arose in July 2024 when the City's main water line in Victoria Road in front of the building burst, causing the unstable roadside fence to eventually break, as well as a severe mudslide into the building. “Our main concern has always been the fencing,” said Steyn. “The fence wasn’t stable to start with, and when it finally broke, concrete blocks were used as a temporary measure. But they’re not safe—there’s a real risk of someone falling.”

The concrete barricades are met with curious pedestrians who find themselves peeking over. Image: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters

To prevent further deterioration and potential structural damage, plans for a more stable retaining wall were submitted to the City.. “With winter approaching, it’s critical that the slopes are secured to prevent movement that could cause more serious damage,” Steyn stressed. “But the approval process has been delayed repeatedly, and we are still waiting.” The apartment building is situated directly on one of Cape Town’s most popular beaches, Clifton 1st, with direct beach access and property values reaching up to R30 million. "While the retaining wall plans await approval, the replacement of the collapsed fence remains an unresolved but simple request. “We’re just asking for a proper fence to replace the broken one,” Steyn said. “It shouldn’t be complicated, yet everything remains on hold.”

DKZA Construction (Pty) Ltd, the appointed contractor at a luxury apartment block on Heronwaters, just below 64 Victoria Road in Clifton, has voiced serious concerns over ongoing delays and a lack of action from the City of Cape Town. “We tried last year to make the face of the property safe for the season,” a representative from the company explained. “This is a high-profile area, and the slopes pose a significant risk. The building has flooded before due to soil sliding down in hard rains, so it was crucial to get the City involved.” In May last year, the contractor arranged a site visit with City officials to highlight these issues. “The first thing we showed them was the risk of mudslides during heavy rain. The slopes were a big concern because a lot of soil had flooded the building. My goal was to work collaboratively with the City because whatever we do affects Victoria Road, which is City property.”

The company also pointed out that balustrades along the road were rusted and collapsing, creating a safety hazard for pedestrians. After the original fences collapsed, the City installed concrete block barriers on the public sidewalk — but these, the contractor says, fall short of basic safety standards. “These blocks aren’t even within the metre mark for public safety.” “The pedestrian sidewalk balustrade is completely missing, creating a serious fall risk to the public. Despite all these concerns, nothing has been done to fix the problem. Councillor Rob Quintas, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility said the handrail collapsed due to the undercutting of the vegetation and that the vegetation was removed by Heron Waters.

Heron Waters Apartments Image: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters

“Parks and Recreation placed the concrete New Jersey blocks to ensure safety of the road users. The City's Roads Infrastructure Management (RIM) department has scheduled the installation of the post and rail fencing within the next two weeks. “The leak is deemed to be a Heron Waters fire connection. Heron Waters will have to attend to this or liaise with Water Services. Water Services inspected and confirmed the repairs were for the owner's attention. “Significant on-site soil stabilisation and maintenance must be carried out by Heron Waters.” However DKZA Construction (Pty) Ltd said it's been 12 months and all the City achieved is sending emails from table to table.