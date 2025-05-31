From rivalry to bonding: A parent's journey with two boys

In her column, Tracy shares experiences and lessons learnt as she navigates life and grows with her two boys. To share your views email Tracy on [email protected] In her column, Tracy shares experiences and lessons learnt as she navigates life and grows with her two boys. To share your views email Tracy on [email protected]

A few weeks ago, I reached out to fellow parents with a question that had been tugging at my heart: How do you help your older child adjust to a new sibling when their world suddenly feels a little smaller?

Our six-year-old, who has always been full of spunk and personality, started showing signs of, let’s say... adjustment struggles after his baby brother entered the toddler phase. He began acting out in ways I hadn’t expected – snatching toys, ignoring his brother entirely, and often seeking attention in rather inventive ways (some that tested our patience). One moment he’d grab the car the baby was playing with, the next he’d disappear into his own little world as if to say, “Well, that didn’t work.” It was confusing. Heartbreaking, even.

I started wondering if we were missing something. Was he feeling pushed aside? Was he unsure of his new place in our family dynamic? I opened up to other parents, hoping for solidarity or advice. Many shared their own journeys—some messier, some magical. And then, something shifted.

This past week, my little-big boy morphed into something I hadn’t anticipated: a proud, caring boeta.