Educator who allegedly slapped Kelly Manus' buttocks faces court charges

An educator at Symphony High School in Belhar, accused of sexually violating a colleague, appeared in court on charges of common assault with a sexual nature.

The case gained national attention after the victim, who is well-known TikToker, Kelly Manus, also known as 'Daai Kind' shared her story in a viral video, detailing how she was bullied and victimised for speaking out—allegedly by the school’s principal, who is also the wife of the accused.

According to the video, the man slapped her on her buttocks.

Vanessa Le Roux, education activist and founder of Parents for Equal Education SA (Peesa), has been supporting Manus since her viral video exposed the alleged misconduct.