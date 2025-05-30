Educator who allegedly slapped Kelly Manus' buttocks faces court charges
Teacher Kelly Manus.
Image: Supplied
An educator at Symphony High School in Belhar, accused of sexually violating a colleague, appeared in court on charges of common assault with a sexual nature.
The case gained national attention after the victim, who is well-known TikToker, Kelly Manus, also known as 'Daai Kind' shared her story in a viral video, detailing how she was bullied and victimised for speaking out—allegedly by the school’s principal, who is also the wife of the accused.
According to the video, the man slapped her on her buttocks.
Vanessa Le Roux, education activist and founder of Parents for Equal Education SA (Peesa), has been supporting Manus since her viral video exposed the alleged misconduct.
Vanessa Le Roux held Kelly Manus' hand through her battle
Image: Supplied
“I was told that if a man touches your breast or vagina, it’s sexual assault—but if he touches your buttocks, it’s only common assault,” Le Roux explained. “Who gave anyone the right to touch women like this? As a mother, I find this deeply troubling.”
Le Roux called for the accused’s dismissal: “If he did this to a colleague, what about the children? He should not work with them. More teachers and even learners are coming forward—this is bigger than Kelly, she just exposed him.”
The man will appear in court again on 19 June. “We trust the justice system to protect women in the workplace,” Le Roux concluded.
Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), confirmed that the claims that the principal did not report the matter to the department is being investigated and that the process is still underway.
Hammond also responded to Le Roux’s claims that further allegations have emerged suggesting that the male teacher in question made inappropriate sexual remarks to other learners.
“This was also investigated, however, permission to interview the alleged witness was not granted.”
