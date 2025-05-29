Cape Town Teacher Kim Towne murdered by husband in U.S. domestic violence case

Kim Towne and Alexander Towne before he allegedly killed her. Image: Supplied.

Kim White Towne and Alexander Towne met in Dubai, where she worked as a teacher and he served in the military. Their relationship began as a whirlwind romance. However, Kim’s brother, Jason White of Parklands in Cape Town, noted that there were early signs that all was not as it seemed. Then on May 25, a chilling call was made to US emergency services, 911. “I don’t think she’s with us any longer.” With those haunting words, 32-year-old Alexander Towne requested police assistance at his home in Chantilly, West Virginia. Inside, authorities found the lifeless body of his wife, Kim. She had been strangled, reportedly while their toddler son was in another room. Kim, also 32 and originally from Parklands, Cape Town, had visible upper body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kim Towne, from Parklands, Cape Town, was allegedly strangled to death by her US husband, Alexander Towne Image: Facebook

“Kim was in love,” her brother Jason White said. “Then she found out she was pregnant. In Dubai, having a child outside of marriage is a big issue, so they got married in December 2021.” After the wedding, the couple relocated to South Africa, first settling in Milnerton before moving to Gordon’s Bay. When their baby turned three-months old, Alex returned to the U.S. to secure Kim’s visa, which would allow her to move and join him there.

“When he was in Cape Town, he seemed calm, almost shy,” Jason recalled. “He was supportive during her pregnancy and kind to our whole family. But it was all a facade. Behind closed doors, he was abusive to my sister. We knew it, but she loved him. We tried to see it from her perspective.” The situation was all the more painful because of the siblings’ past. “Our own father was abusive. Kim knew the signs. We begged our mom to leave our dad and it took years. It was awful,” Jason said. “So for this to happen to Kim is devastating.” Eventually, Kim made the decision to leave Alex. But she wanted to try one last time, for the sake of her child. “She wasn’t back long before the fights started again,” Jason said. “She would call us in tears, locked in the bathroom or her bedroom while he shouted and banged on the doors. We told her, ‘Come home, Kim.’Yet loved him.”

Alexander Towne, arrested in the US for the murder of his South African wife, Kim Towne Image: Supplied.

The couple had only recently relocated to their rental home in Chantilly from California, and she went to live with her aunt. She told her mother she couldn't take the abuse anymore and was planning to divorce Alex. “She said something wasn’t right with him. She never should have gone back,” Jason said. “She was trying to be strong, for her child, for her family.” Last weekend, Alexander, a U.S. citizen and military veteran, told police that an argument had escalated and he had fatally choked his wife, according to reports. He was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder. He is currently being held without bail.

Neighbours were shocked by the news. Waheed Muhammad, who lives nearby, told a local media outlet, “I saw all the police cars and kept wondering what had happened. We didn’t know until someone posted the news online. It’s tragic.” Another neighbour, Narin Van, added, “He never really said what he did for work, but he seemed like a nice guy and his wife too.” Muhammad said he never heard any signs of trouble. “I thought they were a happy couple.” The couple had only recently moved into the rental home in Chantilly from California. Court documents revealed that Alexander worked as an analyst with the Defense Health Agency in Falls Church in West Virginia and received monthly disability payments from the Department of Veterans Affairs. His next court appearance is scheduled for July.

For those who knew Kim, the loss is incomprehensible. “Kim and I were incredibly close,” said Jason. “We looked alike. People thought we were twins. Born just 11 months apart, we shared the same friends. She was magnetic. Everyone wanted to be around her. I was shy, but she included me in everything. She always had my back.” Jason said he’s been deeply moved by the flood of messages and tributes on social media. “It’s overwhelming, but it shows the kind of person she was. It’s been a few days since we got the news, and now I’m just angry. The more we learn about what happened, the harder it is. Kim was the baby of the family... and now I’m the baby. I can’t believe I’ll never see her again.”

Kim Towne. Image: Supplied.