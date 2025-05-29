Mother's plea for intervention after daughter faces bullying and suicidal thoughts at Atlantis Secondary School

The child's mother said she approached the principle who is never available for meetings Image: RDNE Stock Project/Pexels.com

A wheelchair-bound Cape Town mother has issued a desperate plea to education authorities, alleging that her daughter has suffered ongoing bullying and public humiliation—both from fellow learners and a teacher—at Atlantis Secondary School. The mother said the emotional toll has become so severe that her daughter, who only recently started high school, has begun expressing suicidal thoughts. She is now calling for urgent intervention from the Western Cape Education Department (WCED). “My child is being broken, day by day,” the mother said. “She’s crying in the school office, she’s scared, she’s failing, and she’s telling me she wants to die.” Her daughter’s name has been withheld to protect her identity and prevent further humiliation.

The situation reportedly escalated when the teen, who had a stomach bug, asked to use the toilet during class. Instead of being treated with compassion, a teacher allegedly mocked her in front of classmates. “She was told to ‘sssh, ha mag werk’,” the mother said. “Then a boy in the class passed her a folded piece of paper, and when she opened it, he said, ‘is om ha hol af te vee.’ It was cruel, disgusting, dehumanising. How can a teacher allow this to happen?” Since that incident, the mother said her daughter has been mocked by a group of Grade 11 boys. “They’ve been saying, ‘there’s that girl,’ and laughing at her. They even formed a half-moon circle around her in the corridor. She feels completely unsafe.”

The bullying, she said, has deeply affected her daughter’s academic performance and mental health. “She used to love school. Now her marks have dropped, and just the other day she told me she wished she was dead. This morning she tried to go to school but came straight back home. She couldn’t take it anymore.” Repeated attempts to raise the matter with the school have failed, the mother added. “No one wants to take responsibility. The teacher who humiliated her is still there, swearing and behaving aggressively. It’s like the school doesn’t care what happens to my child. I also tried meeting with the principal to no avail” As a parent living with a disability, the ordeal has been especially distressing.

“I’m terrified of losing my child. I’m now trying to transfer her to Robinvale High, but I don’t even know if there will be space.” She emphasised that she would never excuse wrongdoing, even if it were her own child. “If the tables were turned and it was my daughter doing the bullying, I wouldn’t protect her. I’d make sure she apologised and faced the consequences. But she’s the one being abused—and now what? Am I supposed to just sit back while my child is threatening to kill herself?” “No parent should ever have to hear that. No child should have to feel this way because of school.” She appealed directly to the WCED to act swiftly.

A woman standing in a courtroom Dr Shaheda Omar, director of the Teddy Bear Clinic spoke to bullying Image: File

“The children there deserve a safe and supportive environment. My daughter deserves to live without fear.” Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson, confirmed that the matter is under investigation. “The WCED is currently investigating the allegations. We have arranged for a psychologist to visit the school today to render support for the alleged victim. The complaint of bullying is also being investigated. We will ascertain the steps going forward once the facts have been obtained and the report completed.” She added that school psychological services, social workers and the Safe Schools programme typically respond to all referrals involving bullying. Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director at The Teddy Bear Clinic, urged parents to act decisively and supportively when their children experience bullying.

“We’re finding that bullying is so rife, with more and more children being subjected to it, particularly during school time, after school, and even online,” she said. “The most important thing parents can do is to stay calm and be sensitive to their child’s feelings of embarrassment or shame.” She stressed that parents must gather clear details of each incident. “Find out what happened, who was involved, when and where it occurred, and write this information down. This shows your child that you take their experience seriously.” Crucially, Dr Omar said parents must instil a sense of hope in their child. “Express confidence that, together with the school, you will find a solution. Make it clear that the bullying is not their fault and that they are not unworthy.”