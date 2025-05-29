Life-Changing surgeries: the stories behind Smile Week at Tygerberg Hospital

Malachi Bell Image: Supplied

The Smile Foundation has once again brought hope, healing, and happiness to young patients during another successful Smile Week, which ran from 26 to 30 May at Tygerberg Hospital. Thanks to the ongoing partnership with the Vodacom Foundation, and dedication of the Tygerberg surgical team, 13 children from underserved communities received life-changing reconstructive surgery—restoring not just appearances, but confidence and futures. Among the inspirational stories this week is five-year-old Malachi Bell, a courageous little boy born with scaphocephaly, a rare condition where the skull fuses prematurely, resulting in a long and narrow head shape. Beyond the visible differences, the condition can cause increased brain pressure and developmental complications.

Sihaam Ahmed, 2, from Bellville is a beneficiary of the Smile Week and had a cleft lip repair on Monday. Image: Supplied

Despite the stares and unkind words from others, Malachi—who is also a twin—has shown extraordinary strength, thriving both academically and emotionally. During Smile Week, he underwent cranial vault remodelling, a complex surgery that reshapes the skull, relieves pressure, and gives him the opportunity to face the world with renewed confidence. Malachi’s mom Hildegard Bell said her heart is full. “We feel relieved, happy and so grateful. We could see the difference immediately. Even with all the emotions we had before the operation we were reassured by everyone in the hospital that he was in good hands. “We can truly say that our child was in good hands, the best in fact.”

Yamihle Tom Image: Supplied

Bell thanked everyone involved in making a big change in her boy’s life and putting a smile on his face. “Thank you to the medical team, the behind the scenes workers and the Smile foundation and Vodacom for making him smile throughout his experience before the operation.I can't stop crying tears of joy, I am really thankful.” Another remarkable patient is a 15-year-old Yamihle Tom born with microtia, a condition where the ear is underdeveloped or missing. Yamihle received reconstructive ear surgery using rib cartilage— a highly specialised procedure that not only restores physical appearance but also improves emotional well-being, particularly important during the formative teenage years.