Life-Changing surgeries: the stories behind Smile Week at Tygerberg Hospital
Malachi Bell
Image: Supplied
The Smile Foundation has once again brought hope, healing, and happiness to young patients during another successful Smile Week, which ran from 26 to 30 May at Tygerberg Hospital.
Thanks to the ongoing partnership with the Vodacom Foundation, and dedication of the Tygerberg surgical team, 13 children from underserved communities received life-changing reconstructive surgery—restoring not just appearances, but confidence and futures.
Among the inspirational stories this week is five-year-old Malachi Bell, a courageous little boy born with scaphocephaly, a rare condition where the skull fuses prematurely, resulting in a long and narrow head shape. Beyond the visible differences, the condition can cause increased brain pressure and developmental complications.
Sihaam Ahmed, 2, from Bellville is a beneficiary of the Smile Week and had a cleft lip repair on Monday.
Image: Supplied
Despite the stares and unkind words from others, Malachi—who is also a twin—has shown extraordinary strength, thriving both academically and emotionally. During Smile Week, he underwent cranial vault remodelling, a complex surgery that reshapes the skull, relieves pressure, and gives him the opportunity to face the world with renewed confidence.
Malachi’s mom Hildegard Bell said her heart is full.
“We feel relieved, happy and so grateful. We could see the difference immediately. Even with all the emotions we had before the operation we were reassured by everyone in the hospital that he was in good hands.
“We can truly say that our child was in good hands, the best in fact.”
Yamihle Tom
Image: Supplied
Bell thanked everyone involved in making a big change in her boy’s life and putting a smile on his face.
“Thank you to the medical team, the behind the scenes workers and the Smile foundation and Vodacom for making him smile throughout his experience before the operation.I can't stop crying tears of joy, I am really thankful.”
Another remarkable patient is a 15-year-old Yamihle Tom born with microtia, a condition where the ear is underdeveloped or missing. Yamihle received reconstructive ear surgery using rib cartilage— a highly specialised procedure that not only restores physical appearance but also improves emotional well-being, particularly important during the formative teenage years.
Adding to this year’s successes, Tygerberg’s medical team has embraced a new cleft lip repair technique pioneered by Dr Robert Mann from Michigan, a world-renowned craniofacial surgeon. This innovative approach not only improves the aesthetic results but significantly reduces recovery time, enabling children to smile, speak, and engage with the world sooner and with greater ease.
Smile Foundation has credited the continued backing of the Vodacom Foundation as essential to the impact of this work.
“Our mission is to bring smiles, restore dignity, and change lives,” said Tarri Parfitt, CEO of Smile Foundation. “Malachi’s story, and those of many others this week, remind us of the real impact that partnerships and purpose can have.”
The organisation also expressed heartfelt thanks to the surgeons, nurses, anaesthetists, and hospital staff at Tygerberg Hospital for their exceptional dedication and compassion.
Weekend Argus