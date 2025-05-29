Discover the Little Rangers Adventure Club at Lion & Safari Park

Located just 13 km from Lanseria Airport, the Lion & Safari Park gives children the rare opportunity to walk in the footsteps of real rangers: exploring animal tracking, feeding giraffes, attending lion talks, and completing conservation-themed activities in a safe and engaging environment. Image: Supplied

Adventure, education, and conservation come together in an unforgettable experience for children at the Lion & Safari Park, thanks to the park’s much-loved Little Rangers Adventure Club. This exciting program, designed for children aged 5 to 12, has quickly gained popularity among families seeking to nurture a deeper connection to nature and wildlife through fun, hands-on learning, effectively swapping screen time for safari time. Located just 13 km from Lanseria Airport, the Lion & Safari Park offers children the rare chance to walk in the footsteps of real rangers. Activities include exploring animal tracking, feeding giraffes, attending interactive lion talks, and completing conservation-themed activities—all within a safe and engaging environment.

“At Lion & Safari Park, we believe that fostering a love for wildlife starts at a young age,” remarked Shandor Larenty, the Group Wildlife and Conservation Manager at the park. “We’ve seen just how much this program sparks curiosity and passion in the children who take part in it. The Little Rangers program is our way of nurturing the next generation of conservationists by providing them with unforgettable, hands-on experiences that connect them to nature.” Children are actively encouraged to engage in conservation activities that not only support their natural curiosity but also promote the safety and care of the wild at large. With engaging weekend sessions such as art in the park, paw and spoor tracking, and safe, age-appropriate bush survival skills, every moment is both educational and thrilling.

As part of the adventure, children earn badges for each activity completed, requiring them to collect three badges to progress to the next tier. These tiers range from Cub Scout to Safari Star, and Wildlife Warrior, ultimately culminating in the coveted title of Little Game Ranger. Each tier offers exclusive discounts and benefits, with the ultimate reward being a free birthday party (venue and setup included) when graduating as a Little Game Ranger (Level 4). This structure encourages children to build knowledge, confidence, and excitement as they engage with the programme.