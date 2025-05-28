Why dragonflies are essential for freshwater ecosystem conservation

The dragonfly Allocnemis leucostica Image: Charl Deacon

Dragonflies, often seen flitting gracefully above ponds and waterways, are not merely aesthetic wonders; they are crucial sentinels of our freshwater ecosystems. A recent assessment by a team of international dragonfly experts, including notable scientists from Stellenbosch University’s Department of Conservation Ecology and Entomology, has issued a clarion call for the enhanced incorporation of dragonflies into global biodiversity conservation efforts. Their findings highlight the urgent need for a structured and targeted approach to preserve these irreplaceable insects, which indicate the health of aquatic environments.

In their comprehensive review published in the journal Insect Conservation and Diversity, the researchers outline a pragmatic five-point action plan aimed at elevating the role of dragonflies in conservation initiatives. This plan includes: Expanding dragonfly assessment and monitoring protocols.

Integrating dragonflies into standard environmental toxicological risk assessments.

Utilising insights from dragonfly biology to enhance landscape conservation strategies.

Coordinating dragonfly conservation with broader initiatives for other species.

Advocating for increased environmental education centred around dragonflies. The urgency of conserving dragonflies cannot be overstated. As stated by the researchers: “Dragonflies are a key component of freshwater and neighbouring land ecosystems,” underscoring their value in assessing both water and land quality. By monitoring specific groups of dragonfly species within defined habitats, stakeholders can glean critical insights into environmental degradation and the necessary actions to restore impacted areas.

Unfortunately, dragonflies face significant threats, including habitat loss, pollution, and the encroachment of invasive species, all exacerbated by human activity. Yet the most daunting threat remains the rising tides of climate change, which are reconfiguring ecosystems and altering the habitats these insects rely on for survival. Highlighting the interconnectedness of these challenges, the authors argue that dragonflies can serve as effective barometers for measuring conservation success. Initiatives such as sustainable land-use practices, wetland protection, and eco-friendly city planning all stand to benefit from a focus on dragonfly populations. To underpin these efforts, the scientists advocate for ongoing monitoring of dragonfly populations, particularly at the early stages of conservation programmes. By documenting changes in distribution and numbers over time, one can quantify threats and better measure the success of implemented strategies. This data not only reinforces conservation priorities but also informs critical policy decisions that aim to enhance biodiversity protection.

Yet it is not just the data that informs these initiatives; local expertise plays a pivotal role in translating research into action. Understanding the traits and capabilities of individual dragonfly species may reveal pathways for adaptation or highlight vulnerabilities to local extinction. As the database on dragonfly traits expands, researchers note the necessity for tools that facilitate species identification and foster greater knowledge of their ecological roles. Furthermore, dragonflies’ charismatic presence can serve as a cornerstone for environmental education, bridging diverse communities and sparking collective interest in conservation. The scientists highlight the potential for citizen science projects to democratise conservation efforts, encouraging local participation in monitoring and protecting dragonfly habitats. Exploring the cultural significance of dragonflies can deepen public engagement and inspire policy interventions that prioritise their conservation.