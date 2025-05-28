TEARS Animal Rescue faces crisis as heavy rains cause severe flooding

Nothing feels as good as a 'fleece hug'. Tears Animal Rescue is asking the public for donations to withstand the winter cold and floods Image: Supplied

TEARS Animal Rescue found itself battling an unexpected crisis as heavy rains caused severe flooding at their premises on Lekkerwater Road in Sunnydale recently. The impact was devastating, with the animal shelter's offices and kennels submerged as the drainage infrastructure failed under the torrential downpour. Tinka Shapiro, the spokesperson for TEARS, expressed profound gratitude for the swift intervention from the local community and emergency services.

“Thanks to the fast action and support of our community, we were able to prevent a disaster. Our priority is always to take care of our animals and we managed to do that,” she said, highlighting the urgent need for resources to keep the animals safe and warm. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) teams from Simon's Town, Hout Bay, and Kommetjie stepped in to support the rescue operation, pumping floodwaters out of the affected kennels. "They made all the difference and we cannot thank them enough," Shapiro said. However, the challenges are far from over. The shelter now faces a major reconstruction hurdle as they work towards connecting to the municipal sewer line to prevent such calamities in the future. The projected cost of this vital infrastructure upgrade is R300, 000.

In a heartfelt appeal, Shapiro emphasised the need for fleece blankets and fleece fabric to keep the shelter's animals warm and comfortable during this distressing period. "Fleece blankets are crucial for animal welfare as they provide warmth and comfort, even when wet, and they dry quickly," she said.

Shapiro further stressed the seriousness of the situation: “This was not just a rainy day; it was a crisis for our animals, staff, and shelter. Caring for our animals is always our main focus, and we are doing everything we can to keep them warm. Donations of fleece blankets or fabric will really help us achieve this. Please help us.”