Young environmental champions: Athlone pupils collect 700 kg of recyclables
A group of Cape Town pupils and their parents were sponsored to attend the recent Reforest Festival in the Overberg region, as part of a recycling pilot project in the Cape Flats.
Image: Supplied
In just one month, pupils from three primary schools in Athlone collected almost 700 kilograms of recyclable packaging – keeping it out of landfills and off the streets – and are becoming active champions for sustainability in their communities.
The milestone forms part of a pilot project run by zero-waste solutions company Regenize, in collaboration with PETCO, South Africa’s longest-standing producer responsibility organisation. The initiative was rolled out at Norma Road, Kewtown, and Alicedale Primary Schools, with the aim of promoting environmental responsibility among young learners.
According to Regenize’s impact report, pupils “embraced the challenge with enthusiasm, taking pride in their roles as young environmental ambassadors”. Teachers integrated the campaign into classroom activities, while many parents took part by encouraging recycling habits at home.
To further engage the children, a recycling-themed art competition was held at all three schools. One of the winners, nine-year-old Aalia Latiff from Alicedale Primary, was awarded a sponsored trip to the Reforest Festival in the Overberg region — a four-day celebration of tree-planting, sustainability workshops, creative arts, and community-building, hosted by environmental organisation Greenpop.
“Recycling reduces waste and helps to cut down on pollution,” Aalia said proudly. Her mother, Reyana Latiff, added: “She was absolutely chuffed to win a prize for something she’s passionate about — art and recycling. Camping at Reforest Fest has made her even more inspired. She had a smashing time and is already planning to enter again.”
The project has been widely welcomed by school leaders. Abdul-Aleem Sparks, principal at Norma Road Primary School, described the initiative as “good and beneficial for the learners”, while Isaac Morkel, principal of Alicedale Primary, praised the pupils’ enthusiasm and commitment.
Greenpop CEO Misha Teasdale stressed the importance of engaging young people in sustainability efforts: “It helps address eco-anxiety by transforming concern into action.
“Creating a movement requires the energy and innovation that young people bring. Their involvement ensures that the sustainability movement remains dynamic and adaptable, capable of addressing both current and future environmental challenges. We need to imagine, plan and then create the world we want. Youth should be at the centre of this.”
PETCO CEO Telly Chauke echoed the sentiment, noting that early engagement is essential to changing long-term behaviours.
“It’s never too early to foster good habits in our children, so that they grow into environmentally responsible adults and community leaders, who can help us build a successful circular economy for South Africa,” Chauke said.
Weekend Argus