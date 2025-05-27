Young environmental champions: Athlone pupils collect 700 kg of recyclables

A group of Cape Town pupils and their parents were sponsored to attend the recent Reforest Festival in the Overberg region, as part of a recycling pilot project in the Cape Flats.

In just one month, pupils from three primary schools in Athlone collected almost 700 kilograms of recyclable packaging – keeping it out of landfills and off the streets – and are becoming active champions for sustainability in their communities.

The milestone forms part of a pilot project run by zero-waste solutions company Regenize, in collaboration with PETCO, South Africa’s longest-standing producer responsibility organisation. The initiative was rolled out at Norma Road, Kewtown, and Alicedale Primary Schools, with the aim of promoting environmental responsibility among young learners.

According to Regenize’s impact report, pupils “embraced the challenge with enthusiasm, taking pride in their roles as young environmental ambassadors”. Teachers integrated the campaign into classroom activities, while many parents took part by encouraging recycling habits at home.

To further engage the children, a recycling-themed art competition was held at all three schools. One of the winners, nine-year-old Aalia Latiff from Alicedale Primary, was awarded a sponsored trip to the Reforest Festival in the Overberg region — a four-day celebration of tree-planting, sustainability workshops, creative arts, and community-building, hosted by environmental organisation Greenpop.