Karin Harmse: A beacon of hope now in need of support

Karin with her husband Anton and their baby girl Image: Supplied

For decades, Karin Harmse, 64, has stood as a beacon of strength and compassion for children fighting cancer, rare diseases, and life-threatening conditions. As the founder of the non-profit organisation Arms of Mercy, she has given tirelessly — offering not only financial support to families in crisis, but also comfort, encouragement, and hope in the darkest of times. But now, the tables have turned. Karin is facing serious health challenges of her own, and the woman who has helped so many now finds herself in urgent need of help. “She pours her heart and soul into Arms of Mercy,” said her husband, Anton Harmse. “Day after day, she witnesses the pain and suffering of families in crisis and never hesitates to be a source of comfort, hope, and unwavering strength. Her compassion knows no bounds.”

Karin has been diagnosed with a malformed gallbladder, which specialists say cannot be surgically removed due to risks from prior operations. She has also recently developed severe anaemia, with critically low iron levels requiring urgent iron infusion treatments. Further tests are needed to determine whether internal bleeding is the cause — tests which have already been postponed twice due to financial constraints. “We know this cannot wait much longer,” said Anton. “Untreated anaemia can become life-threatening.” Her health struggles didn’t stop there. Over the past three years, Karin’s vision has deteriorated significantly. She has already lost sight in one eye due to irreversible retinal damage. The vision in her remaining eye is now under threat. Two years ago, she was scheduled for cataract removal and a specialised lens implant to preserve her sight — but the costs proved too great. “She is in the hands of trusted specialists,” said Anton, “but time is slipping away.”