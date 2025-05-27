Don Vino returns for Saxy Vibes 7: a night of rhythm, dance and soul

Be sure to be entertained at this years Saxy Vibes Image: Facebook

Donveno “Don Vino” Prins returns to centre stage with the highly anticipated Saxy Vibes 7, taking place on 14 June 2025 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest Casino. The show promises a powerful night of rhythm, soul, and that signature sax appeal audiences have come to love. Now in its seventh year, Saxy Vibes has become a standout event in Cape Town’s live music calendar — a celebration of both high-energy dance hits and moving, heartfelt ballads. “We ease in gently and build as the night goes on,” Don Vino shared. “The real magic lies in taking the audience through all those emotional layers.”

This year’s lineup is nothing short of stellar. It brings together South African powerhouses like the soulful Judith Sephuma, Cape Town’s dancefloor queen Salome, the classic R&B group The Blak Ties, singer-songwriter Amy Jones, and the ever-popular DJ Jazzy D. Holding it all together is Don Vino himself, whose smooth saxophone style is the heart of the experience. “There’s no blueprint I follow,” he reflected about the line-up. “The show almost builds itself. I’ll start with one artist, then another feels right, and then it all just starts to take shape, its like the music gees leads me.” For years, Don Vino performed behind the scenes as a backing musician for legends like Alistair Izobell, Loyiso Bala, David Kramer, and Jonathan Butler. Stepping into the spotlight he however admitted wasn’t part of a grand plan — it was simply a leap of faith.

“I never imagined leading a show like this, never mind selling out an arena,” he admitted. “I just thought — let’s try it and see where it goes, that was in 2018 and now we’re here in 2025 with the seventh installement.” That leap led to something extraordinary. With a devoted fanbase —Don Vino proudly refers to them as the Saxy Vibers — cheering him on at every turn, the journey from sideman to showman has been both humbling and electrifying. “They’re with me every step of the way,” he said warmly. “Sometimes I’ll be mid-performance and I’ll see messages coming through from them about the next show. It’s wild.”

Don Vino will be centre stage at this years Saxy Vibes 7 Image: Facebook

From his first international gig in 2005 to a career rooted in collaboration and authenticity, Don Vino has always let the music guide the way. “The stage is where we’re most exposed,” he said. “It’s a vulnerable space — but it’s also where real connection happens.” Beyond the music, Don Vino is passionate about opening doors for young and up-and-coming musicians — a challenge he knows well. “For singers, building a solo fanbase is easier,” he explained. “For an instrumentalist like me, often classified as jazz, it took harder work to stand out and fill venues.

“However social media has played a huge role in breaking down barriers, people got to know me, and understand that playing the Sax is not just jazz, but can take you down different avenues of music.” Don Vino has also actively championed young talent through Saxy Vibes. Last year’s show featured 12-year-old saxophonist Graigan Mentoor, who has since performed in the UK and appeared on radio interviews. “His performance schedule really took off — that’s exactly the kind of breakthrough we want to create.” To foster even more talent, Don Vino is running a talent search competition alongside Saxy Vibes 7. The contest attracted 70 entrants, with the competition closing on 28 May. This Friday, the top 20 will be announced, followed by weekly eliminations to the top 10, top 5, and finally the top 2. The winner will earn the incredible opportunity to perform on the Saxy Vibes stage.