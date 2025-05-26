South African students to compete in International Mathematics Olympiad and Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad

The 2025 IMO Team. Top from left to right: Youkyum Kim, Pocoyo Pun, and Ellen Grant‑Smith. Bottom from left to right: Yian Xu, Moied Baleg, and Eli Williams. Image: Supplied

The South African Mathematics Foundation (SAMF) proudly unveils the select group of exceptional learners set to represent the nation at two prestigious international mathematics competitions: the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) in Australia, scheduled for 10–20 July 2025, and the Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad (PAMO) in Botswana, taking place from 11–18 June 2025. This selection marks a significant milestone in a decade-long journey that begins as early as Grade 4 with the SAMF's South African Mathematics Challenge. To qualify for these esteemed teams, students journey through a rigorous pipeline. Learners achieving 50% or higher in the first round of the Old Mutual South Africa Mathematics Olympiad (SAMO) advance to the second round. The top 100 Juniors (Grades 8–10) and top 100 Seniors (Grades 11–12) then proceed to a final round where the top scorers are identified and invited to intensive training camps. This careful selection ensures that only the most mathematically adept learners are chosen for the international stage.

The 2025 PAMO Team. Top from left to right: Ruth Trimble, WanRu Zhou, and Olivia Castleden. Bottom from left to right: James Prins, Noah Greenblatt, and Eric Senekal. Image: Supplied

“Mathematical excellence is built over years of dedication, curiosity and rigorous training,” said Prof Seithuthi Moshokoa, Executive Director of SAMF. “Our 2025 IMO and PAMO teams exemplify SAMF’s mission to empower learners, advance research, and advocate for mathematics across South Africa. We congratulate each learner and trust their achievements will inspire others to pursue the beauty of mathematics.” The IMO is regarded as the World Championship Mathematics Competition for high school students, hosting countries from across the globe every year. Since its inception in 1959 in Romania, the competition has grown significantly, now featuring over 100 participant nations, with each country permitted to field a team of no more than six contestants alongside a leader and deputy leader.

This year's South African team for the IMO is a powerhouse of talent, featuring: Moied Baleg (Grade 12) from Settlers High School – represented South Africa in the IMO 2024 and was the overall winner of the Old Mutual South African Mathematics Olympiad in 2024.

Youkyum Kim (Grade 12) from Reddam House, Durbanville – also an IMO 2024 representative and the overall winner of the Old Mutual South African Mathematics Olympiad in 2023, as well as the South African Mathematics Challenge winner in 2019.

Eli Williams (Grade 11) from Westerford High School – an IMO 2024 representative and silver medallist in both the South African Mathematics Challenge (2019) and the Old Mutual South African Mathematics Olympiad (2022, 2023 and 2024).

Pocoyo Pun (Grade 10) from Elkanah House – represented South Africa at PAMO in 2024, earning silver medals in the Old Mutual South African Mathematics Olympiad in 2023 and 2024.

Yian Xu (Grade 12) from Redhill High School – an IMO 2024 representative and silver medallist in the SA Maths Olympiad from 2021 to 2024.

Ellen Grant-Smith (Grade 12) from Westerford High School – represented South Africa in the 2024 IMO and earned silver at the Old Mutual SA Maths Olympiad in 2022 and 2024. The PAMO is an annual competition organised by the African Mathematical Union (AMU), wherein teams consist of six contestants (three girls and three boys), along with a team leader and a deputy team leader. The South African team for PAMO 2025 comprises the following talented individuals: