South African scientists selected for prestigious Lindau Nobel Laureate meeting on economic sciences

Nyemwererai Blessing Matshaka is a PhD candidate in Economics at the University of Pretoria. Her research focuses on macroeconomic policy in an unequal society, with a particular interest in monetary and fiscal policy, inequality, and innovation. Image: Supplied

The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) is thrilled to announce that a select cohort of exceptional young scientists has been chosen to represent South Africa at the esteemed 8th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting on Economic Sciences (#LINOecon). This prestigious event will take place in Lindau, Germany, from 26 to 30 August 2025, and will see these bright minds engage in enlightening discussions with some of the world’s leading experts in the field.

Dr Unathi Thango is an early-career researcher with a focus on lean manufacturing, quality management, and organisational efficiency in the public sector. She holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Management Studies from the University of South Africa (UNISA). Image: Supplied

Following a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process, the young scientists have been chosen with the invaluable support of the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI) and the Council for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings. This annual gathering brings together approximately 400 emerging scientists from all corners of the globe, fostering dialogue and collaboration with Nobel Laureates.

Dr Iwegbunam graduated with a PhD in Economics from the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa. She is currently a research fellow, and her fields of interest include monetary policy, fiscal policy, international trade, and public finance. Image: Supplied

This year’s Lindau Meeting will feature a remarkable assembly of 20 Economics Laureates who will convene to discuss crucial themes influencing the global economy. Panel discussions will delve into topics such as the stability of financial systems, the impacts of climate change, and the role of institutions in economic development. One notable highlight will be the “Next Gen Science Sessions,” where selected young scientists will have the opportunity to present their own research to a renowned audience, stimulating insightful exchanges. The meeting's economic discussions will resonate with the themes surrounding the 2024 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences, awarded to distinguished scholars Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James A. Robinson. Their work illuminates how “inclusive” and “extractive” institutions shape economic prosperity, a topic that is paramount in addressing long-term growth and living standards.

Ms Mancoe is a PhD candidate in Economics at the University of Pretoria. Her research explores the dynamics of intergenerational mobility, focusing on how socio-economic and cultural factors influence educational outcomes across generations in Africa. Image: Supplied

In its role as the official partner of the Lindau Foundation, ASSAf proudly nominates outstanding early-career researchers to partake in this vital international forum. The Lindau Meetings serve as a remarkable platform for young scientists to engage with Nobel Laureates, committing to addressing the most pressing global challenges confronting economic sciences today. Prior to embarking on their journey, ASSAf will conduct a pre-travel engagement programme for the selected South African participants. This initiative will include a science communication workshop and outreach activities, equipping the scientists with the necessary skills and knowledge to maximise their experiences at the meeting.