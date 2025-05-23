Rise of 'My Child Is Your Child' movement: South Africans take action against child crime

My child is your child Image: File

Across South Africa, a powerful call to action is resonating through neighbourhoods once more: “My child is your child.” This long-held ethos of collective protection is not only returning — it is being revived with new urgency and passion, as communities take a stand against the rising tide of violence and child disappearances. This renewed spirit of unity was powerfully illustrated in the recent case of a missing nine-year-old girl from Hanover Park. Within hours of her disappearance, community members, alongside local search organisations, successfully located her at the home of a parolee, who had allegedly fed her bread that made her drowsy and raped her. Veronique “Benji” Williams, founder of Faith and Hope Missing Persons Unit, led the search and witnessed first-hand the community’s swift and determined response. “As soon as I sent out the message for my team and the community to mobilise, people dropped everything,” said Williams. “One of my members was preparing supper for her family, but as soon as the message went out, she put off the stove and joined the search. That is the seriousness of our people right now.”

The 51-year old appeared in the Wynberg magistrates court Image: Ian Landsberg/ Independent Newspapers

She said this renewed sense of urgency stems from a collective desire to prevent further tragedy. “Communities are fed up. When a person — especially a minor — goes missing, they don't want to be labelled as the community where a child went missing and was found dead. On the Cape Flats now, nothing can be hidden. The community brings everything into the light.” Williams, who has decades of experience in the field, including time as a SAPS reservist and a team leader in the Pink Ladies, also cautioned communities about how they respond in tense moments. “Yes, it is right and understandable for our communities to be angry,” she said. “But we also need to focus on not putting the child through secondary trauma. All the chaos can push a child into more trauma and severe depression.”

Her message was echoed by Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director at The Teddy Bear Clinic, who emphasised the urgent need for structured community involvement across the country. “If we look at the overall response rate and the level of engagement across the country, it is simply not up to standard,” said Omar. “In the case of Joshlin Smith, we witnessed a powerful example of community mobilisation. That kind of collective effort should be the minimum standard we uphold throughout the country.” She explained that when communities stand united, perpetrators are forced out of the shadows. “They cannot slip through the cracks because the systems are robust — tightened to the point where no opportunities are left exposed. That is the message we are sending: step up and step out. Be vigilant. Take ownership of protecting every single child.”

Veranique ‘Benji’ Williams. File photo Image: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters

However, like Williams, Omar cautioned against vigilantism. “We are not saying take the law into your own hands. But do mobilise. Make your voices heard. Demand action. And above all, hold people — and institutions — accountable. If they fail to deliver, they must answer for it.” Lucinda Evans, founder of Philisa Abafazi Bethu and a long-standing GBV activist, also welcomed the resurgence of the “My child is your child” principle, describing it as both “beautiful and vital.” Evans, whose organisation has been at the forefront of child protection since the tragic death of René Roman in 2017, highlighted how citizens are now refusing to remain passive. From sharing flyers to physically joining search parties, the public response is growing stronger. “This is what collective child protection truly looks like,” she said. “Even if all you do is circulate a missing child’s poster, that’s a powerful act of protection.”

Lucinda Evans Image: File