Rape accused seeks privacy as media applies for photographs during court proceedings

The 51-year-old man accused of raping a 9-year-old girl from Hanover Park has indicated that he will not be applying for bail after his bail was revoked. This comes after a lengthy proceeding involving media applications to take pictures of the accused. Igshaan Williams appeared in a packed Wynberg Magistrates Court, on charges of human trafficking, rape, sexual assault and abduction. At his previous court appearance, the court heard that Williams who was released on parole in November 2024 after being found guilty of a similar crime which took place in 2005, when he raped a 10-year-old girl, allegedly called the nine-year-old victim and asked her to buy a milk.

The girl was on her way to the madrasa. Upon returning Williams instructed the girl to put the milk down in the kitchen, when she did this Williams turned around and locked the door. He then fed her bread causing her to become drowsy and that is when the alleged rape took place. After checking CCTV cameras in the area, the girl was found hours later, in the accused yard, in a curled up position. On Friday, the media made an application to take pictures of the accused. Williams opposed the application citing that he had the right to privacy and to be protected. His legal aid also indicated that her client was scared that his family would be treated differently if his identity is made known.

Igshaan Williams appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court for the rape of a nine-year-old girl in Hanover Park. Image: Ian Landsberg/ Independent Newspapers

The State however argued saying that Williams’ case was in the public’s interest and noted that the community has been present protesting outside the court. He also referred to the high profile case of Henry Van Breda where the media made an application in the public's interest to record proceedings. “We understand that the accused has the right to a fair trial but then there is also freedom of expression.” Magistrate Sharon Mthimunye agreed with the State stating: “It is correct that you have the right to a fair trial and the right to privacy, however, I am inclined to agree with the prosecutor. You have not placed any evidence of prejudice before the court. “It is indeed so that the public has interest in this matter, so to prevent the community from taking the law into their own hands and for them to see that the court does take their opinion into consideration, I am satisfied that you will not be prejudiced.”