‘No arrests, no justice’: Intercape slams police inaction amid ongoing violence

Intercape said more than 200 cases opened with police—ranging from murder and attempted murder to intimidation and extortion Image: Supplied

Long-distance bus company Intercape appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Police, urging Parliament to intervene as police continue to fail in addressing a wave of violence and intimidation directed at the company. The Committee, chaired by DA MP Ian Cameron, heard evidence detailing the severity of the crisis, including more than 200 cases opened with police—ranging from murder and attempted murder to intimidation and extortion. Despite the volume and seriousness of these cases, Intercape said no arrests had been made and no prosecutions followed. Advocate Kate Hofmeyr SC told the Committee that the police’s response had been “a failure… in its statutory and constitutional duties,” even in the face of repeated court orders. Senior police officials claimed for the first time that 11 arrests had been made. However, Hofmeyr stated that this had not been reported to the courts or Intercape, as legally required.

Intercape said it has spent more than R420,000 on medical costs for injured passengers, lost over R30 million in revenue due to suspended services, paid R3 million for private security, and R5.5 million for coach repairs. The company, founded in 1971, has faced various conflicts over the years, some dating back as far as 2016. CEO Johann Ferreira said tensions escalated sharply when the taxi industry began questioning the validity of Intercape’s bus permits. Once investigations confirmed no irregularities, Ferreira said the situation evolved into “a new level of warfare.” “This escalated to stone throwings and shootings,” Ferreira said. “They assaulted the drivers and passengers, stopping buses at the bus stations in the Eastern Cape and pulling passengers from the buses, armed with guns. It escalated to a point where a driver was murdered. Many passengers were injured. The drivers were injured. Passengers were traumatised.”

Ferreira expressed deep concern over the lack of arrests despite 200 pending cases. “This is a blatant case of contempt of court and is being committed by a government which undertook a sworn oath of office to uphold the Constitution,” he said. After the briefing, Committee Chair Ian Cameron criticised the investigation’s handling. “With regards to the violence against the bus industry, it was shocking to see the lack of resolve or the lack of enthusiasm or urgency to attack the problem and solve the issue,” he said. “They could have been much further with this, but they can't at the moment indicate the arrest of any kingpin even, which tells me that from the foundation phases of this investigation, they did it in the wrong way.”

He added, “Either there's a lack of will, a deliberate disregard for the problem, or just incompetence.” Cameron did acknowledge the practical limitations of police resources: “I agree with SAPS in the way that they can't patrol or escort every single bus. That's not possible.” However, he argued this doesn't excuse the failure to run intelligence-driven investigations. “Through solid, organised crime, intelligence-driven operation, prosecution-led investigation, they could have been much further with this.” Cameron supports the idea of a public hearing into the police’s handling of the matter but noted the risks. “It's easier to engage with large companies, but on the ground, people are scared. Some have been killed. The threats are real.”