51-year-old man identified as Igshaan Williams accused of raping nine-year-old Hanover Park girl

Igshaan Williams appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court for the rape of a nine-year-old girl in Hanover Park. Image: Ian Landsberg/ Independent Newspapers

The 51 year old man accused of raping a 9-year-old girl from Hanover Park has appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court this morning. Ex-convict Igshaan Williams, was released on parole in November 2024 after being found guilty of a similar crime which took place in 2005.

It is alleged that on the day the victim went missing, she was called by the accused to buy milk. The girl was on her way to Madrasa. Upon returning from the shop, Williams instructed the girl to put the milk down in the kitchen and when she did, Williams turned around and locked the door. He then fed her bread and she became drowsy and that is when the alleged rape took place. Inside court the media made an application to take pictures of Williams.

Igshaan Williams appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court for the rape of a nine-year-old girl in Hanover Park. Image: Ian Landsberg/ Independent Newspapers