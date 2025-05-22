Tragic loss of intern doctor sparks urgent calls for reform in South Africa's healthcare system

Dr Alulutho Mazwi died on Monday while he was on duty. It is alleged that he had been feeling ill but was instructed to work. Image: Supplied

The Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (HOSPERSA) has referred to the death of intern doctor Dr. Alulutho Mazwi at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, as both tragic and preventable. The union expressed profound outrage and grief over Dr. Mazwi's untimely death, calling the incident a stark reminder of the deteriorating conditions within South Africa’s public healthcare system. The union emphasised that this event has once again exposed the unacceptable treatment of medical interns, raising serious concerns about the safety and wellbeing of healthcare workers in public hospitals. According to reports, Dr. Mazwi had expressed feeling unwell before his death but was allegedly instructed to continue working. It has also been reported that he collapsed twice before ultimately passing away.

HOSPERSA confirmed that they have since been informed that Dr. Mazwi’s supervisor has been placed on precautionary suspension. However, the union believes this action is insufficient and has called for a full, independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dr. Mazwi's death. The union also demanded that the supervisor, along with anyone else found responsible, be held fully accountable. In a statement, HOSPERSA expressed increasing concern over the inhumane and unsafe working conditions faced by medical interns and junior doctors in public hospitals. “These young professionals are often subjected to excessive working hours, staff shortages, and fatigue, leading to physical and mental burnout. Despite their repeated efforts to raise these concerns, they continue to face dismissal and overwork without adequate support,” the statement read.

Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in uMlazi. Image: Independent Newspapers Archives