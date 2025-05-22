Hospersa reveals details of attempted baby abduction at Dora Nginza Hospital

Feet of an infant HOSPERSA said they are concerned as this is not an isolated incident Image: File

The Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) has revealed details of how two women, who attempted to abduct two premature newborn babies from Dora Nginza Hospital in the Eastern Cape, tried to escape with the infants. According to the union, the two suspects were caught after a coordinated effort to evade hospital security, ultimately resulting in a tragic but preventable incident. Reports indicate that the women, carrying a large bag, attempted to gain access to the maternity building. When a security guard stationed at the entrance questioned their presence, they claimed to be there to breastfeed. One of the women managed to evade the guard and gain entry to the neonatal ward with the bag. CCTV footage later revealed that one of the women used a different exit door, suggesting the act was premeditated and well-planned. The union commended the efforts that led to the infants’ safe return and called for the justice system to ensure swift and firm action against those responsible. “This devastating incident underscores the tragic consequences of gross negligence and the longstanding failure to prioritise security in our public hospitals,” said Hospersa in a statement.

“It is not an isolated event, but a predictable outcome of chronic underfunding, poor oversight, and the commodification of public healthcare, always at the expense of the working class.” Hospersa said it has been raising concerns about the deteriorating security infrastructure in public health facilities for years. Despite repeated calls for intervention, these concerns have gone unaddressed. “The absence of essential safety measures, such as functional surveillance systems, controlled access points, and properly trained security personnel, further highlights how little value is placed on the lives of women, children, and frontline healthcare workers in the country. Healthcare workers continue to operate in unsafe conditions, and patients suffer due to a lack of political will to prioritise their safety. “This is not simply an administrative oversight. It is the result of deliberate political and economic decisions: neoliberal austerity, outsourcing of critical services, and the erosion of the state’s responsibility to provide safe, dignified public healthcare,” Hospersa said. “The breakdown of hospital security is not just a logistical lapse; it is a direct assault on the working class.”