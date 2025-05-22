Joshlin Smith: Alleged arsonist is the cousin of Monteshca Kekana - the murdered Saldanha girl who disappeared 16 years ago

Joshlin Smith has been missing since February 19, 2024. Image: Supplied

As the heartbreaking search for missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith continues, the tragedy has reverberated far beyond her immediate family – leaving deep emotional scars across the broader community and seemingly opening up old wounds for others. One such incident involves a young woman, Monique Kekana, 27, whose name became known after she was arrested for allegedly setting fire to the shack Joshlin lived in. This happened just hours after Joshlin’s mother, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and their friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn were convicted of kidnapping and trafficking Joshlin in the Western Cape High Court, sitting in the Multi Purpose Centre, White City, in Saldanha. Monique, it emerged, was just 13-years-old when she experienced a similar traumatic event, when her cousin Monteshca Kekana also went missing and was never found.

Monteshca’s aunt, Patricia “Patty” Jacobs, said Monteshca’s disappearance was hard on all of them, especially for Monique. “They were around the same age when Monteshca disappeared. They often played together, so I do think that the anger she had that day had something to do with her living circumstances and also the disappearance of Monteshca. “We searched for her, even after Cecil was sentenced.” Monteshca’s mom has since passed on after being involved in a car accident, while her grandma passed on from cancer. Aunty Patty said this does not stop them still searching for answers.

Monique Kekana appeared in court for arson after Joshlin Smith's home was burned down in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay. Image: Mandilakhe Tshwete

“I don’t think any of us will rest until her body is found, that is all her mother wanted. I think Monique sat there listening to Joshlin’s case and had past feelings of her cousin’s case that just went quiet. She was angry that Kelly had the opportunity to talk and give answers but she chose not to, while we are still waiting for answers. “I think she felt that the community stuck their heads out for Joshlin, and then the one person who could help decided not to…that is the feeling for the whole community, just a bit more personal for Monique.” Monteshca was also just 13 years old when she disappeared from Diazville, in Saldanha on 21 May 2009. She was last seen walking towards Tabakbaai beach with a man named Cecil Kockrell. It later emerged that Monteshca had been undressed, raped and strangled.

When Kockrell was arrested just hours later, he was still in possession of her takkies and had confessed to a friend what had happened. Her body has never been found. According to the community the decision was collectively made after the shack became a spit where drug addicts would hang out. The community feared it could lead to more crimes involving their children. There were also questions on whether Joshlin could’ve been buried underneath the shack. Cops were seen digging at the scene the Sunday after the fire, but found nothing. “Clearly this woman was triggered by Joshlin going missing. While her actions are unequivocally unlawful, the emotional backdrop cannot be ignored,” said Celeste Louw of the TEARS Foundation.

Monteshca Kekana went missing in May 2009 Image: Supplied

“Trauma that she hasn't healed from. Then all that trauma around the case kept pushing that trigger, although it doesn't take away accountability. “She burnt the house down – basically admitting that she can't handle it. I believe she needed help like counseling for her cousin’s disappearance. However, I have to again point out that it doesn’t take away the fact that she did something illegal,” Louw explained. She said the intensity of Joshlin’s case – the media coverage, the community outrage, the unanswered questions – may have fuelled a deeply personal reaction in Monique, who has carried her cousin’s unresolved case for more than a decade.

“The pain and injustice of never receiving closure can erupt in destructive ways, especially without proper support. “The tragedy of Joshlin Smith's case lies not only in the fact that she is still missing, but in the fallout in the community at large.” Louw said although they do not condone Monique's actions, they understand that Joshlin being missing and never found, could have triggered the memory of her own cousin. “The cousin who went missing and has never been found. It is understandable that all the suppressed anger, pain, loss and fear of her grief, could have grown into a righteous indignation.

Joshlin Smith's home burnt down Image: IOLNews/Screenshot