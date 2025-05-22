Compassion in action: 16-year-old Leah Cupido's inspiring donation drive for Hannah's Place of Safety

16-year-old Leah Cupido needs help to get the wheels in motion for her donation drive Image: Supplied

While many 16-year-olds are caught up in TikTok trends and teen culture, Leah Cupido from Bay View is walking a very different path — one inspired by purpose, compassion, and her namesake from the Bible. Determined to make a real difference, Leah has taken it upon herself to gather baby goodies and essentials for Hannah’s Place of Safety (HPOS), a Westridge-based sanctuary that cares for abandoned and vulnerable infants. A soft spoken, well-mannered teen sat beside her mom Cheryl Cupido explaining what prompted her to take up this task: “I did this before, when I was 12, I did it for my birthday, I asked my parents to not throw me a party but rather buy things for Hannah’s Place of Safety.

“This time around, I sat and a thought just came to me…how’s Hannah’s doing…I went onto their Facebook page and saw they are asking for donations for an Owlet device (a digital sock that monitors a child's heart rate, oxygen level, and sleep trends). “So then it hits me, while they are busy with this I will focus on the essentials." Leah said she then got into contact with Janine Fabe to check up on HPOS and also informed her of the idea for the donation drive. “My goal is to volunteer there, but I can't do that yet- I have to be 18, so why not use this time and show my support?”

Leah at her first drive for Hannah's Place of Safety with her parents Cheryl and Byron Cupido Image: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters

The grade Grade 10 learner at Groote Schuur High School also got her school’s clubs to assist. She still however needs donations of baby clothing sizes 6-12 months, bibbies, nappies numbers 1,2,3,4, 4+, wet wipes, baby bottle cleaning solutions, baby vicks and/or karvol. Her proud mommy told the Weekend Argus that she wasnt shocked when Leah came to tell her the plans for another drive. “Leah’s always cared about those smaller than her and since small she wanted to do something for those who are not capable of doing it themselves. That is who Leah is, truly living up to her name.”