Pope Leo XIV: a conservative voice in a progressive world

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the new Pope, replacing Pope Francis. Prevost will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

If people around the world were hoping newly elected Pope Leo XIV will be more outspoken on issues facing the world and go further than his predecessor Pope Francis, they may be disappointed as it is widely expected that he will remain conservative on Church doctrine and issues society is more progressive on.

As leaders and organisations around the world congratulate Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, all eyes will be on him as he traverses the world of Donald Trump, the genocide in Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war and the many issues that society is grappling with.

Pope Leo XIV was elected on May 8, following Pope Francis's death on Easter Monday, April 22. His election is historic, marking the first time a pontiff hails from the United States. Born in Chicago, Pope Leo XIV has a rich background in missionary work, notably in Peru, and has served in significant roles within the Vatican, including as head of the Dicastery for Bishops.

Professor Dion Forster professor of Public Theology in the Faculty of Religion and Theology at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and Professor Extraordinary in the Department of Systemic Theology and Ecclesiology in the Faculty of Theology at Stellenbosch University described Pope Leo as progressive.

"But in general terms Catholic leaders tend to be more conservative on some of the issues that society is more progressive on. For example reproductive rights - abortion. The Catholic Church has a much more conservative view on that. On issues of human sexuality, like LGBTQ+ issues, they are far more conservative."

Prof. Forster said there is some significance for the Pope being from America, but more so for Americans than the Catholic Church.

"We know that he is not your dominant, typically MAGA (Make America Great Again) American. From what I read he was inactive on social media for a number of years and started posting on X at the beginning of 2025. He had about five posts of which four were of Trump and JD Vance and one was asking for prayer for Pope Francis. In that sense I see that it will be of significance and it will be a interesting politically to see how it unfolds.

"His definitely not a fan of the Trump administration and the current political dispensation in the States. I see some Americans claim him and I’m already seeing some culture warrior Americans are trying to unpick his identity and positions and being critical of him as not being Orthodox or truly Catholic but he is probably closer to Pope Francis on many social, political, social issues then some other American Catholic leaders."

The Washington Post reports that the Pope has voted in Republican primaries.

"A native of Chicago, Leo XIV voted in Illinois’s Republican primaries in 2012, 2014 and 2016, according to voter registration records."

"His views on women in the church appear aligned with Francis."

It wrote that during his papacy, Francis opened more leadership roles to women than did any previous pontiff and established commissions to study the possibility of women becoming deacons.

"Francis also turned to then-Cardinal Prevost repeatedly, including having him oversee a revolutionary reform that added three women to the voting bloc that decides which bishop nominations go forward to the pope. But Francis maintained clear limits, repeatedly affirming the church’s teaching barring the ordination of women as priests."

"Leo has expressed similar limits about women’s governance in the Catholic Church. During a 2023 Vatican news conference, he said that “women can add a great deal to the life of the church on many different levels,” acknowledging the “slow process” of expanding women’s roles within the church and the Holy See.

The Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference (SACBC) congratulated him.

Archbishop Zolile Peter Mpambani S.C.I, First Vice President of the SACBC, said: “In a spirit of unity and faith, we give thanks for Pope Leo XIV’s acceptance of the immense responsibility of shepherding the Universal Church. His election is a moment of profound significance. We are inspired by his message of peace and his call for reconciliation, which the world so desperately needs today.”

"We express hope that Pope Leo XIV’s leadership will bring about greater unity within the Church, deepen the faith of the people of God, and offer guidance to millions around the globe during these pivotal times. They commit to walking alongside the Holy Father, holding hands in solidarity, to reinforce the spirit of synodality and promote peace in the world."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to Pope Leo XIV's election as a profound moment for the Catholic Church as well as the global community who followed this solemn event with hopeful anticipation.

"Pope Leo XIV’s early emphasis on peace is a call that resonates with most of humanity and is one that honours the legacy of the late Pope Francis."