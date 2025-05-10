From sacrifice to celebration: South African Legion marks 80 years of VE Day

Teenager Lucas Johannes Wolmarans (far right) Fourie (centre) and Cowley (left) from Langlaage Minesweeper at Ismailia (Egypt) rest camp during WWII. Image: Supplied

The South African Legion will paid tribute to the brave men and women who served during World War II, with a special three-day commemoration marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. Hosted at the Castle of Good Hope from 8–10 May, the exhibition and memorial service aimed to honour those whose contributions have long gone unrecognised. VE Day, which marked the formal end of WWII in Europe on 8 May 1945, may feel like a distant memory to many, but for thousands of South African families, its significance remains deeply personal.

Over 334,000 South Africans volunteered for service during the war—many of them young, idealistic, and eager to serve, despite the odds stacked against them. Among these were more than 123,000 men of colour who served in non-combat and support roles, often under challenging and discriminatory conditions. “This soldier did the most magnificent and brave things. With a number of bullets in his body he returned time after time into a veritable hell of machine-gun fire to pull out wounded men. He is a credit to his country,” said Major-General Dan Pienaar, speaking of Lance-Corporal Lucas Majozi, a Black stretcher-bearer who was later awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal for his heroism at El Alamein.

WAAF Sergeant fitting gas mask Image: Supplied

The event at the Castle was more than just a history lesson. It was a space to reflect, remember, and reconnect with stories of resilience and sacrifice—stories often left out of mainstream narratives. The exhibition included rare archival photos, first-hand testimonies, and displays dedicated to the Native Military Corps, the Cape Corps, and the thousands of women who played vital roles through the Women’s Auxiliary Defence Corps and the South African Women’s Auxiliary Services (SAWAS). These women served in the air force, navy, medical units and even the military police, often unpaid and unrecognised. “We did everything we could, the best we could… and that’s it,” recalled naval veteran Lucas Wolmarans—a sentiment echoed by many veterans whose service was quiet but steadfast.

Cape Corps Strecher bearers before Monte Caprara battle (Italy) Image: Supplied

The commemoration will culminate in a non-denominational memorial service at 11am on Saturday, 10 May. Ian Neilson, former Deputy Mayor of Cape Town, will deliver a keynote on behalf of the Mayor. The service will feature performances by Christel House South Africa’s Brass Ensemble and Jazz Band—young musicians from one of the city’s most inspiring no-fee schools—as well as the sounding of the Last Post by five trumpeters from South African College High School (SACS), a school known for its longstanding tradition of military remembrance. “The importance of continuing to mark the anniversary of this global event that had such a profound effect on modern history, is to remind us of the horrors of war and to value the sanctity of peace, lest we forget the former,” said Kevin P. Ashton JCD, Chairman of the SA Legion Cape Town Branch.

Benghazi - Lt Hymie Markman_Lt Hymie Markman with 16 Squadron, SAAF, drivers and local Arabic man on donkey Image: Supplied

Today will also feature a WWII re-enactment field kitchen, run by The Heritage Group in period dress, sales tables with military-themed books, and a public engagement booth hosted by Commander Mac Bisset (retired) of the Western Cape Military History Society. Members of the public can bring family medals for identification, learn how to access veterans' records, or simply share in a moment of reflection. Visitors are also invited to add a personal message to the Peace Wall—a tribute to the enduring hope for a more peaceful future. South Africa’s contribution to the war effort was vast. Besides full-time volunteers, there were more than 63,000 part-time military volunteers across defence, engineering, naval, and home guard units.

A further 60,000 unpaid volunteers—many of them women—supported wartime operations through knitting circles, fundraising, and local war effort campaigns. The Cape Coloured Women War Workers (CWWW) and Native Women War Workers (NWWW) were instrumental in this, with 123 active branches and over 6,000 members nationally. Today, close to 12,000 South Africans who died during WWII are commemorated by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, including some 2,000 with no known graves. The Military Museum at the Castle, one of South Africa’s oldest heritage sites, will house the exhibition—a fitting location to honour those who helped shape the modern world, often at great personal cost.