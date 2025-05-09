South African Navy honours members for distinguished service at Medal Parade

Members of the South African Navy were decorated with medals on Friday Image: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters

The South African Navy honoured its members for distinguished service, acts of bravery, and long-standing dedication to duty during the Chief of the Navy Medal Parade—an official military ceremony. For Captain Riedewaan Semaar, the South African Service Medal represents far more than a military decoration. It is a deeply personal symbol of a complex journey—from teenage freedom fighter to career naval officer—etched in memory and service. Semaar was part of the historic 1994 intake that saw the integration of former liberation armies, Umkhonto we Sizwe and the Azanian People’s Liberation Army, into the newly established South African National Defence Force (SANDF). The South African Service Medal, instituted by Warrant on 25 June 1999, was awarded to him in recognition of internal operational service rendered prior to the country’s democratic transition.

“If you’re asking me about the medal,” Semaar said, “I would call it a complicated affair. It’s a reminder of everything we went through as a country. Serving our country… it’s a piece of history stitched onto my chest.” He described the medal as a source of both pride and pain. “It reminds me of a time when service meant something clear—even if the world around us wasn’t. Does it make me proud? Yes. Because I served with belief, even if the ideals shifted beneath our feet. It’s a reminder that we shouldn’t be silent, or accept the silence around us. It’s about our country, and to honour it.” Calling the honour “bittersweet,” Semaar added, “The medal can also be heavy—not in its weight, but in the weight of memory, of being part of something that I feel a lot of people don’t want to remember.”

Captain Riedewaan Semaar receiving his medal from Chief of the South African Navy Vice Admiral Monde Lobese Image: Ian Landsberg

His wife, Faiqah Hattas Semaar, reflected on his life of service: “This is his personal doing—his identity. This is where he’s coming from. I tell him: you need to grab this. It’s been your fight since your youth—since age 15. “You’re not just accepting this for yourself, but for everyone you fought for, fought alongside,” she added. “This is his life. His achievement. Even though he’s still fighting the fight. I am so proud of him. Immensely.” Another emotional highlight of the parade was when Petty Officer Wayde Damian Nagy received a proud hug from his five-year-old son, Ethan Wayde Nagy, after being awarded the SADC Medal for his service during the Southern Africa Mission in Mozambique.

The SADC Medal is an international honour conferred by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to recognise members of participating military and police forces involved in joint operations. These include peacekeeping, humanitarian work, and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province. It is officially ranked as a service medal across the region’s defence forces. Nagy, who served for more than 90 days, described the experience as demanding but fulfilling. “We were well prepared for deployment. We experienced many new things and learnt a lot about teamwork. It was hot there. I missed home—there were days we had no communication with our families—but we stayed focused,” he said. “My motivation was my family back home and my ship’s company. They stuck it through from beginning to end. We went out there not for ourselves, but for our country and continent.”

Petty Officer Wayde Damian Nagy and his son Ethan Wayde Nagy, 5 Image: Ian Landsberg

Chief Petty Officer Nolwazi Mkula, also awarded for her service on the mission, played a crucial technical role. “You become like a family when you're there,” Mkula said. “Our job wasn’t just technical—it was about keeping the team connected, keeping morale up, and making sure the mission kept moving forward.” The SADC Medal not only honours military cooperation in the region but also underscores the personal sacrifice and unity demonstrated by those in uniform. The parade also recognised officers who have served in the SANDF for 20 years, presenting them with the Good Service Medal (Silver) for their loyalty and efficiency.

Chief Petty Officer Nolwazi Mkula Image: Ian Landsberg