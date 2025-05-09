KWV 1930 Muscadel auctioned for R17,000 at historic KWV Auction

A rare bottle of KWV 1930 Muscadel achieved an impressive R 17 000 at the second KWV Auction, held on the evening of 7 May in the winery’s historic Cathedral Cellar.

This iconic lot, sealed before the Second World War and meticulously stored in KWV's cellars, underscored the evening's fervent bidding climate and included a total of 116 exceptional wine and brandy lots sourced from the revered producer's private cellar.

With a total hammer price of R427 300 (pending audit), the auction not only highlighted KWV’s commitment to excellence but solidified its status as one of South Africa’s most esteemed creators of collectible fine wines and spirits.The auction portfolio celebrated the winery’s rich heritage and distinguished pedigree, igniting passionate bidding and enthusiastic participation from collectors and enthusiasts alike.

KWV CEO John Loomes expressed pride in the successful auction, remarking, “It is a privilege to witness another milestone in KWV’s 107-year journey — and to honour a legacy built on crafting wines and brandies that people choose to include in their most cherished memories. This vision culminated in such a remarkable result tonight, one that will resonate far beyond our cellar walls and make a lasting impact in communities.”

The evening's events were expertly moderated by Strauss & Co, who showcased bottles with impeccable provenance and fascinating narratives. Highlights included wines from KWV’s premium ranges—The Mentors, Roodeberg, and Cathedral Cellar—as well as matured vertical collections and tribute lots dedicated to South Africa's iconic grape, Pinotage. Notably, collectors keenly competed for aged white wines, particularly the vertical collection of The Mentors Chardonnay (2011, 2013, and 2015 vintages), underscoring the allure of well-matured whites.

Equally notable was the interest in The Mentors Limited Edition Malbec and Nebbiolo collection, alongside strong bidding for KWV’s XO Pinotage Single Varietal Brandy and rare Pinotage lots. Commenting on the evening's star attractions, Cape Wine Master and Master of Ceremonies Bennie Howard noted, “The Pinotage items were the stars of the evening - a shining example of how KWV continues to showcase the exceptional quality and diversity of South African wine and brandy, which we are so proud to celebrate.”

Other unique lots included a historic array of Cape fortified wines from the 1940s to the 1970s, comprising vintage Ports, Muscadel, White Port, and Hanepoot Jerepigo. At the close of the auction, it was reiterated that all profits from the KWV Auction 2025 will be directed toward Nation Builder, a cause committed to enhancing nonprofit organisations throughout South Africa. The previous auction contributed to the development of over 100 registered NPOs, a legacy that this year's event aims to build upon.

Nation Builder CEO Ivan Swartz expressed gratitude for KWV's unwavering support.

“We are incredibly grateful to KWV and its team for their generosity and for taking the call to make a real, lasting impact so seriously. It’s a privilege to partner with a pioneering company of such stature.”

As collectors and enthusiasts basked in the glow of a successful auction, the KWV event not only celebrated fine wines but also embodied a commitment to community development, further intertwining the legacy of the brand with a mission to uplift South African society.