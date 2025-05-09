Family's dream trip to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix thwarted by Emirates Airlines

McLaren's Lando Norris and McLaren chief executive Zak Brown celebrate on the podium after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix alongside second place Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. (left), third place Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (right). This was the race that a 10-year wanted to watch with his grandparents, but was apparently denied by Emirates Airlines Image: Reuters, Amr Alfiky

A 10-year old boy had his dream dashed when he was refused entry on an Emirates Airlines flight to Abu Dhabi to watch the Formula 1 with his grandparents even though had the right documentation. What was meant to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and year-long dream for Lola Clarke’s 10 year old grandson, to attend the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix with his grandmother, turned into a nightmare when he was wrongfully refused boarding by Emirates Airlines officials at the Cape Town International Airport, despite the family having obtained confirmation from the UAE Immigration offices that he did have a valid visa. Lola Clark, a director of a property investment company, has now sent a letter of demand to the airline through her attorneys, Trudie Broekmann Attorney. Emirates have, however, not responded to the demands.

Clark insists that Emirates Airlines reimburse her for the unnecessary expenses she had to incur as a result of their official’s wrongful refusal to allow her grandson to board the flight. Clark said her grandson was refused entry on flight EK 771 on 4th December last year by the Emirates Airlines flight supervisor in Cape Town. “We were informed that the supervisor contacted UAE officials in Dubai via email and was informed that my grandson’s visa was invalid for entry into the UAE.,” said Clark. “They could offer us no proof of this, despite repeated requests.”

“After the boarding gates were closed on 4th December, our agent in Dubai provided us with confirmation of the fact that my grandson did in fact have a valid and compliant visa, approved by UAE Immigration.” “My grandson was on his way to watch the Abu Dhabi Formula I 2024 year-end Championships with his grandmother, grandfather and uncle. “This was an opportunity of a lifetime denied my grandson as he wanted to watch the Formula One event with his grandfather, who introduced him to the sport of go-kart racing,” Clark said.

“He is a go-kart champion that received provincial colours in junior motorsport at the age of nine. This was an event which he had been looking forward to since February 2024 when all FI tickets, accommodation and flights were reserved and paid for”, Clark said. Clark had to cancel her ticket and that of her grandson on 4th December. She then had to purchase a new flight ticket for herself the following day, but because there was only a ticket available in first class, she had to pay an additional R77000 to upgrade her own ticket. She also had to pay an additional R4 000 in respect of a further transfer between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Clark also demands payment of her grandson’s unused accommodation and Grand Prix ticket. She also insists on Emirates Airlines paying the family R200000 as damages for the trauma caused to them.

Emirates Airlines said in a statement they are aware of the claim. Rose Leshaba, Account Manager for Clockwork Pr on behalf of Emirates, said, " We are aware of the incident in December 2024, regarding the offloading of a passenger from EK 771 due to visa issues. As this matter is currently under legal proceedings, we are unable to comment further." Clark said the airline did reimburse a portion of her grandson's ticket fee but charged a cancellation fee. Clark demands they refund her in full since she had no intention of cancelling the trip. “Emirates Airlines erred by denying my grandson the right to board the flight. We meticulously researched the visa-facts beforehand and were given the green light to proceed by Dubai immigration officials. We also received confirmation that the visa application had been approved on 4th December moments after the official had closed the gates,” Clark said.

Gerhard van der Merwe of Trudie Broekmann Attorneys, Clark’s attorney, said it is clear from the information made available by the Dubai immigration officials that Emirates Airlines wrongly interfered with Clarke's grandson’s right to board a flight on 4th December. “Emirates is not a sovereign state which is entitled to admit or deny access to citizens of other countries, and where it assumes such a role and then gets it wrong, it must accept liability to the public.” “If Emirates felt they did not have the capacity to supply a flight to our client’s grandson, then they are prohibited by section 47(2) of the Consumer Protection Act from accepting payment for the ticket and must refund it in full together with interest.