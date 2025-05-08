Western Cape launches 10th GBV Ambassador Programme with the help of community volunteers

The Western Cape Department of Social Development launched their 10th GBV Ambassador program Image: Supplied

The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) has intensified its fight against gender-based violence (GBV) with the launch of its 10th GBV Ambassador Programme, expanding coverage to Cape Town’s Metro South region. The new cohort of 68 trained GBV Ambassadors will serve communities in Manenberg, Heideveld, Lavender Hill, Steenberg, Philippi, Browns Farm, and Gugulethu. These volunteers play a vital role in raising awareness about available GBV support services, assisting in early interventions, and working closely with the police and refer cases of domestic violence. They also volunteer in the police victim-friendly rooms to support survivors. With this latest launch, a total of 283 ambassadors are now active across the province, including areas such as Swartland, Delft, Grabouw, Ceres, and parts of the Cape Metro.

For many of these volunteers, the programme is both personal and transformative. “I want to empower others, showing that supporting our communities should not limit us because of age. If I can do it, so can they. GBV is a big problem, and we need to stand together to fight this horrible disease in our society. I really hope to make a difference,” said 73-year-old Noluthando Mazwi from Gugulethu. Paul Mdidisi, another ambassador, highlighted the value of the training provided: “The GBV training has helped us with tools to address GBV in our own communities, support victims and deal with the perpetrators.”

Western Cape MEC of Social Development, Jaco Londt, praised the programme and its volunteers: “I commend these GBV Ambassadors for raising their hands to make a positive difference in their communities by supporting victims of abuse. They are not only strengthening the hand of the Western Cape Government in its efforts against GBV, but they also inspire others in their communities to be change agents. They are making a meaningful difference in the lives of those most vulnerable in our province.” The initiative has, however, sparked calls for greater recognition and support for the ambassadors.

Lucinda Evans has urged DSD to pay GBV ambassadors Image: File

Lucinda Evans, a prominent GBV and community activist and founder of Philisa Abafazi Bethu, welcomed the initiative but raised concerns about the lack of financial compensation for the volunteers. “I think it's a good initiative, its great for the community and our organisation will work with the ambassadors, but one of the questions I would like to ask the Ministry of Social Development, we see that the safety ambassadors are being paid a stipend. And so we hope that the safety GBV ambassadors will be paid too... “I've seen the picture, the majority of the ambassadors are women, and kudos to the women that are standing up to support other women and to help the department. But I would have wanted to see the same effort put into safety officers put into GBV ambassadors, because GBV is a priority in the country.”