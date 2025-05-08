Rotary Peace Garden: a new symbol of peace in Cape Town

His Excellency Joaquim Chissano, President of the Republic of Mozambique. Statue of Samora Machel Former President of Mozambique, Past District Governor Ann Wright and Ivete Muquingue Uqeio Consular General of Mozambique in Cape Town at the Long March to Freedom Exhibition of 101 bronze Statues.

As the winter chill settles in across Cape Town, a vibrant new symbol of peace is emerging, inviting locals and visitors alike to pause and reflect. The Rotary Peace Garden, officially launched on the final day of the Rotary Intercountry Committee (ICC) Africa Peace Forum from 25 to 27 April 2025, takes pride of place within the Long March to Freedom Bronze Statue Park in Century City.

More than just a tranquil green space, this new garden embodies the spirit of global cooperation and the relentless pursuit of peace. Surrounded by 101 bronze figures representing South Africa’s legendary leaders, the garden is rooted in indigenous flora, serving as a reminder that, like the plants it nurtures, the ideals of peace must be cultivated and cherished.

“This garden is more than a symbol. It is a space where peace can grow. It is a commitment, a promise, and a reminder that peacebuilding doesn’t end with words; it lives in what we do next,” remarked PDG Ann Wright, co-coordinator of the Peace Forum and a key proponent of the garden. “We’re so thankful to Century City and the Long March to Freedom Heritage Project for making this dream a reality.”

At the heart of the garden stands an iconic Peace Pole, inscribed with the universal prayer “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in various languages. This visual statement acts as a quiet yet powerful call to action, urging each passerby to reflect on their role in the ongoing journey towards peace.

Describing the garden as the "cherry on the cake," Helene Visser, Past Rotary Foundation chairperson, enthusiastically urged all to experience the space.

“Every visitor to Cape Town should come and experience it.” Former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano, who found profound inspiration in the garden, even extended his stay to partake in the unveiling. At the gala dinner before the launch, he spoke passionately about the need to plant and nurture peace in homes, classrooms, and communities, advocating for its place across cultures and generations.

The garden’s unveiling was the final flourish of the second ICC Africa Peace Forum, which convened leaders, Rotarians, diplomats, and changemakers from more than 18 countries representing Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The ICC serves as Rotary’s vital framework for fostering international friendship and grassroots diplomacy, thus strengthening intercultural relationships and enhancing efforts towards impactful peace-building initiatives.

The gathering, hosted with dignity and distinction by Rotary District 9350—spanning Namibia, Angola, and the western half of South Africa—opened with a warm welcome from Acting Premier Jaco Londt. It included inspiring talks from influential figures such as Nomhle Canca of The Chief Albert Luthuli Foundation, Christo van der Reede from the FW de Klerk Foundation, and Janet Jobson from the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

Each speaker contributed to a unified message: peace is local, attainable, and begins with individual initiative.

“We live in a world shaken by rising conflict, division, and displacement, and this forum proved that peace is local, global, and very real,” PDG Ann Wright reaffirmed.

“The world needs reminders that peace is still possible, and it starts close to home—in the conversations we hold, the communities we serve, and yes, even the gardens we grow.”

The Rotary Peace Garden is now open to everyone, free of charge. Those interested in learning more about the ICC Peace Forum and how to engage with its initiatives can visit iccpeaceforum-capetown.org.