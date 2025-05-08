Join the Trash Bash: beach clean-up for World Turtle Day

A green turtle in their last stages of rehabilitation in the Two Oceans Aquarium I&J Ocean Exhibit, before eventual release back into the ocean.

The Two Oceans Aquarium will participate in a significant beach clean-up initiative next Saturday, in collaboration with a local radio station, to celebrate World Turtle Day. Set against the stunning backdrop of Lagoon Beach, the event, aptly named Trash Bash, aims to engage the community in removing litter from one of Table Bay's most polluted shorelines.

This event will kick off on World Turtle Day, which falls on 23 May, a date that highlights the urgent need for ocean conservation efforts. Trish Taylor, head of Primedia Cares, emphasised the importance of cleanliness in the marine environment.

“Every piece of plastic we remove from the beach is one less threat to our turtles, our ocean, and ultimately ourselves. Trash Bash isn’t just a cleanup—it’s a statement that we care, we act, and we believe in the power of community to drive change.”

Helen Lockhart, Conservation and Sustainability Manager at the Two Oceans Aquarium, said, “May is an important month for ocean conservation awareness with Endangered Species Day on 17 May, Biodiversity Day on 22 May, and World Turtle Day on 23 May. These conservation issues are intricately connected, especially as sea turtles are an indicator species for the status of other marine animals and the health of the ocean.” She said if turtle numbers are in decline, “the future of our oceans is also at stake.”

The global crisis of ocean biodiversity loss is particularly alarming for South Africa, where five of the seven endangered sea turtle species are found. Of major concern is plastic pollution, plastic pollution represents one of the most significant threats to these marine creatures.

Talitha Noble-Trull, the Turtle Conservation Centre Manager, explained the dire consequences of plastic ingestion.

“Turtles often mistake plastic items floating in the ocean for food. Once consumed, they slowly starve as their stomachs fill up with debris, preventing them from feeling hunger or digesting actual food. Turtles can also get entangled in plastic debris, which further endangers their lives.”

The statistics surrounding plastic use and its devastating repercussions are sobering. Each year, an estimated 488 kilotonnes of plastic enter the environment, contributing to pollution across various mediums—275 kt through open burning, 145 kt to land, and 68 kt to aquatic systems. Almost every assessed marine species now encounters plastic pollution, with scientists observing negative impacts on nearly 90% of these groups.

It’s not just wildlife that suffers; human health is also at risk from microplastics, which have been discovered in drinking water, food, and even breast milk. Much of the plastic contaminating South African beaches comes from nearby urban areas, making clean-ups like the one at Lagoon Beach crucial. This beach, straddling the mouths of the Diep and Salt Rivers, collects various pollutants that flow into the sea, including plastics, chemicals, and other harmful materials.

At the Two Oceans Aquarium’s Turtle Conservation Centre, the distressing effects of marine pollution become all too apparent. In fact, 71% of the turtles admitted to the Centre excrete plastic within weeks of their arrival. While some turtles sadly cannot be saved, the statistics from 2024 reveal that 205 turtles undergoing rehabilitation had consumed plastic, excreting a staggering total of 1,306 pieces. The situation remains bleak as the 2025 stranding season commences, with 24.4% of admitted turtles already passing a total of 121 pieces of plastic just in the first three months of the year.

Despite this grim reality, there is still hope. By making conscious choices regarding our daily plastic use, individuals can play a crucial role in combating ocean pollution. As Phumza Jongihlathi, Community Relationship Coordinator at the Two Oceans Aquarium and Trash Bash organiser noted, “Beach clean-ups are important ways to Join In, not only to bring a community together to make a difference but also to create awareness around the dangers of plastic pollution to our marine environments.”