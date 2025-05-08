Compassion in action: 2,000 teddy bears for children in need

The hundreds of soft toys collected in the AMS Soft Toy Drive Image: AMS

In a powerful display of community solidarity and compassion, the South African Red Cross Air Mercy Service (AMS) has received a donation of 2,000 teddy bears, thanks to a soft toy drive led by the Gordon’s Bay Tourism Office in collaboration with the Gordon’s Bay Business Association and the community of Gordons Bay. The initiative was part of the local celebrations for World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, observed annually on 8 May. The international day commemorates the birth of Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and honours the tireless work of humanitarian workers across the globe. This year’s theme, “Keeping Humanity Alive,” celebrates the spirit of humanitarianism while encouraging all to take meaningful action in their communities. In the spirit of the day, donors collected and donated thousands of cuddly companions to bring comfort to children facing illness, trauma, or hardship in hospitals and at AMS bases.

AMS personell busy collecting the hundreds of soft toys that was donated to be distributed to needy kids across the country Image: AMS

The organisations and community’s efforts culminated in a memorable and heart-warming event at the Gordon’s Bay Sports Ground on 8 May. AMS helicopters, ground crew, Netcare 911, and various ambulance services gathered to help airlift the donated teddy bears to their destinations across the country. The toys will be distributed to AMS operational bases in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. From there, they’ll be delivered to clinics and hospitals, especially in rural and under-resourced areas where children are receiving treatment for long-term illnesses or recovering from emergency incidents. “These teddy bears become more than just toys – they provide emotional support, comfort, and a sense of security,” said AMS CEO Farhaad Haffejee. “Whether in a hospital bed or onboard one of our aircraft during an interfacility transfer, these bears will remind each child that they are not alone. We are deeply grateful to the Gordon’s Bay community for their generosity and compassion.”