Cape Town set to host the F20 Climate Solutions Forum: A pivotal moment for Africa

The Mother City will host the F20 Climate Solutions Forum Image: Hillary Fox/Pexels

Cape Town will host the 2025 F20 Climate Solutions Forum on 27–28 May, marking the first time the global event takes place on African soil. Co-hosted by the Foundations Platform F20 and Democracy Works Foundation, the forum aims to put Africa’s climate and development priorities at the centre of global philanthropic and policy discussions. Timed ahead of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, the event will gather climate leaders, philanthropies, and civil society to drive inclusive governance, sustainable finance, and climate justice. With South Africa holding the G20 presidency, the forum supports the theme ‘Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainable Development’.

Profile speakers include EU Ambassador Sandra Kramer, Cape Town Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews, and Dorah Modise of the Presidential Climate Commission. Sessions will span topics such as food security, democratic resilience, and just energy transitions, with strong focus on trust, transition, and transformation. The forum is supported by key local and global partners including the Nelson Mandela Foundation, IPASA, and the Clean Air Fund, and will be held in hybrid format at the Old Mutual Conference Centre in Kirstenbosch. This milestone event promises to elevate Africa’s voice in shaping climate policy and philanthropy on the global stage.

“Africa is now in a strategic position to hold an important space in climate diplomacy,” said Katrin Harvey, Secretary General of the Foundations Platform F20. “The global multilateral system may be in tatters, but that does not mean we should give up. It may well be an opportunity—one that Africa is ready to seize.” Harvey stressed that Africa’s growing relevance in critical minerals must be harnessed to build green industries and diversify economies. “This is our chance to shape a more equitable global climate order and lead from the front,” she said. She urged unity among African nations, warning that fragmentation weakens the continent’s influence on the global stage. “Internally, we need to speak with one voice. The African Union must be strengthened and well-resourced to play a coordinating role,” Harvey said. On the link between democracy and climate action, Harvey stressed, “Democratic rights are key to protecting environmental rights. South Africa continues to show this, whether it concerns coal, oil, gas, or extractives. Citizen voices are vital in influencing climate resilience policies.”

Katrin Harvey Image: Supplied

Harvey urged civil society and philanthropic actors to shift from dialogue to impact. “Let’s stop preaching to the converted. Influence comes from action, partnership, and the courage to engage even when it’s uncomfortable,” she said. Saliem Fakir, Executive Director of the African Climate Foundation, echoed this call for deeper collaboration. “Africa’s climate future must be built on trust, transition, and transformation. Without climate solidarity, there can be no transformative solutions.” Fakir stressed that this year’s forum, aligned with South Africa’s G20 priorities, intentionally positions social justice and inclusive development alongside climate action. “It’s not just about policies—it’s about building trust among stakeholders to enable sustainable change,” he said. Fakir urged action on the global financing crisis, calling it one of the most urgent barriers to achieving climate justice in the Global South.