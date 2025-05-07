SAPS shares construction plans for new police stations, starting with Belhar

SAPS have confirmed the construction of more than 10 police stations across Western Cape Image: File

The South African Police Service (SAPS) have revealed that their new police station will be built in Belhar, with site clearance already underway. The project marks a significant step in the government's ongoing efforts to improve police infrastructure and service delivery in the Western Cape. According to SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the Belhar station is expected to be completed during the 2028/29 financial year. Mathe explained that while construction is still in its early stages, the site clearance is progressing and is anticipated to be finalised by the end of June 2025.

Following this, the planning and design phase will commence and is projected to run until June 2026. Once completed, the station will be staffed by a total of 107 officers. However, no specific budget has been made available at this stage, as consultants for the project have not yet been appointed. The Belhar development comes amid broader questions about the condition and capacity of police stations across the region.

While some stations are progressing through construction or planning phases, others are not slated for immediate upgrades. Mathe confirmed that there are no current upgrade plans for the Khayelitsha and Muizenberg police stations, with both ranking low on the national priority list. Muizenberg has been placed at number 28, and Khayelitsha at number 94, in the 2026/27 User Asset Management Plan, effectively placing any potential upgrades on hold for the foreseeable future. Tafelsig Police Station, by contrast, is further along in development.

The construction of the Belhar police station is projected to be finished in 2028/29 financial year. Image: File

Construction there is ongoing and is expected to be completed by the 2026/27 financial year. Speaking about the slow but steady progress, Mitchells Plain Community Police forum chairperson Norman Jantjies said: “We’re hopeful the new police station will be completed by next year, because it’s needed. “Tafelsig East, West, and Hyde Park areas, which the station will service, together make up nearly 40% of the local population and account for over 50% of the reported crime. “At the moment, people have to rely on taxis just to get to the nearest police station,” Jantjies explained.

“That’s a serious barrier to access, especially in emergencies. The case loads from these areas are very high and are putting massive pressure on neighbouring stations.” He acknowledged that while the project is making progress, it has moved slower than hoped. “There was a delay, and if the station had been built sooner, it might have already made a dent in our crime statistics.” Still, there have been some positives. “The construction has created jobs for local residents and contractors, which is a step in the right direction. And once operational, we hope the station will not only be fully staffed, but also built to a higher standard.”

He also highlighted broader resourcing concerns. “The issue of vehicle shortages and operational capacity has been a longstanding one. Let’s hope this new station brings some relief, even if only a little at first.” Importantly, Jantjies stressed the need for ongoing maintenance and support. “Building the station is one thing, but it’s the maintenance and upkeep that create an environment where effective, visible policing can take place — something our communities urgently need.” “This police station has been promised for almost 20 years — on the table, off the table,” he said. “Now, finally, it seems the long wait is nearly over. We’re hopeful that it will mark a turning point and bring real safety and dignity to our area.”

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele and former Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen at the sod turning of the Tafelsig Police station Image: Leon Lestrade

In response to growing concerns about deteriorating infrastructure, Lennox Mabaso, spokesperson for the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure explained a need is identified by the client department and in the case of a police station it will be the SAPS. “The client department then approaches DPWI confirming the budget to build the facility and they issue procurement instructions to the DPWI.” Mathe confirmed to Weekend Argus that SAPS has appointed a panel of consultants tasked with conducting condition assessments across all devolved police stations. These assessments will contribute to the development of a Custodian Asset Management Plan aimed at guiding future maintenance work.

Responsibility for the maintenance of non-developmental assets continues to rest with the National Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (NDPWI). SAPS also outlined a wide-ranging plan to build additional police stations across several communities in the Western Cape, though many of these projects are in early planning stages and will take years to complete. In Dysselsdorp, park homes are currently being placed, with completion expected in the current financial year. Makhaza and Samora Machel are both in advanced planning and design phases, with contractors expected to be appointed by late 2025.