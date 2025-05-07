Honouring motherhood: celebrating the many faces of motherhood this Mother’s Day

Salome and Rosie will be celebrating Mothers Day together with their son Image: Supplied

As Mother’s Day approaches, women across the country are reflecting on the love, resilience, and quiet power that defined motherhood. Whether it’s a first celebration, or a day to honour those who shaped them, their stories remind us that being a mother is about so much more than biology — it’s a bond, a duty, a deep act of care. Songstress Salome Damons-Johansen is dedicating her upcoming show, This Is Me, at GrandWest on the eve of Mother’s Day, to “all women and mommies” — a tribute to the many forms that motherhood takes.

Salome said she and Rosie have been raising her son since he was nine months old. “He’s my sister’s boy, but he is my son,” she said. “My sister made me an aunt and a mother.” She said she owes who she is to her own mother. “My mother came from an abusive home, but she made sure to raise five strong women who understood how important it is to stand by one another.” She added that her close bond with her sisters is thanks to their upbringing. “I remember calling my eldest sister, Sophie, with my son in my arms, asking what to do in certain situations. My best friend Berenice always offered guidance without fail, and then there is Rosie — she’s been amazing from the very beginning. She always makes me feel so special as a mother. I think she sometimes forgets she’s also a mom.”

Amy Jones and her son Asher Image: Supplied

Salome shared that for her, the word “mother” goes beyond biology. “It’s a network of women. Whether you’re a mother to your sister’s children, your neighbour’s, or your cousin’s — you are a mother. I am well aware that it’s not just women who give birth who are mothers.” She said her one wish this Mother’s Day would be for real action behind the phrase “your child is my child.” As for her own celebration, she’s hoping for a relaxed day. “All I want is a chilled day with Rosie and my son. Or maybe even a long drive.” Singer Amy Jones, who recently welcomed her baby boy, Asher, will be celebrating her first Mother’s Day this year.

“I feel truly blessed,” she said. “Every morning I thank God for allowing me this blessing, to experience what motherhood is like. And for choosing me to be Asher’s mum. Being a mother reminds me daily of how God loves us — freely and unconditionally.” Amy said she is enjoying motherhood deeply. “You simply show up every day and give your best. Seeing his smile and hearing him laugh makes my heart melt.” When asked what the word “mother” means to her, she said, “It’s the heart of unconditional love — a soul who gives without expecting anything in return.”

Radio Presenter Jamie-Lee Domburg with her mom and son Image: Supplied

If granted one wish this Mother’s Day, Amy said it would be to take her whole family on a holiday. “I’d love to travel to Bali or the Maldives so my little boy can experience it too — even though he’s still small,” she said with a smile. “I’m also really looking forward to the spoils — and just spending time with my family.”

Radio presenter Jamie-Lee Domburg spoke lovingly about her mom, Patricia, who remains her greatest source of strength. “She is my anchor, my strength, my village,” Jamie-Lee said. “Through every season — especially the hardest ones — she’s stood by me with unwavering faith, always cheering me on. Her love has held me together more times than I can count.” She said the word “mother” means nurturer, protector, and unshakable love. “It’s not just a title — it’s a calling. My mom has lived that calling with grace, compassion, and quiet courage. She’s my safe place, my biggest cheerleader, and the one who reminds me who I am when the world feels too heavy.”

Monique Rockman and her son Image: Supplied