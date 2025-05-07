Cape Town to host Thrive by WHX: A new global health and wellness experience

The WHX Thrive will be launched in September Image: Instagram

Cape Town has been named the inaugural host city for Thrive by WHX, a global health and wellness experience launching in September 2025. Tom Coleman, Portfolio Director at Informa Markets – Healthcare, said the choice was deliberate, citing the city’s unique combination of natural beauty, innovation, and an active lifestyle culture. “Cape Town embodies the spirit of wellness, innovation, and active living that Thrive celebrates,” Coleman said. “It offers a unique mix of world-class infrastructure, an emerging health-conscious community, and a growing culture of fitness and wellbeing.” Thrive aims to place Cape Town on the global stage as Africa’s wellness capital. While the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness is not formally involved, the Ministry of Sports has pledged official support, helping to open the event.

The event will spotlight three central themes: education, innovation, and inclusivity. It will include CPD-accredited content, nutrition and longevity sessions, and a strong focus on women in sport and youth wellness. “What sets Thrive apart is its immersive, holistic approach,” Coleman said. “It’s not just a conference or expo. It’s a space where science, sport, and real-world health converge. Attendees will not only learn but participate—through high-impact workouts, expert-led talks, and hands-on demos of the latest wearables, recovery tools, and tech.” Confirmed speakers include South African rugby legends Juandre Kruger and Bryan Habana, and Dr Joshua Awesome, a New York Times bestselling author and mental health advocate. The final programme will also explore topics such as youth mental health, digital health, and women’s performance.

Coleman said the event seeks long-term impact. “Thrive by WHX is about more than an event. It’s about catalysing a shift in how we think about wellness — from grassroots community health to global policy. In Cape Town, we see the potential to build a sustainable, inclusive wellness economy that inspires change across the continent.” He added, “Cape Town will be our home for the foreseeable future. This event was conceptualised here, and there’s simply nothing like it anywhere else on the continent.” The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport is also backing the initiative, although not a formal partner. The department is exploring future collaboration opportunities in wellness, performance, and community upliftment.

The Western Cape MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport Ricardo Mackenzie Image: Leon Lestrade

MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, delivered the keynote address at the media event, reinforcing the government’s aim to make the province Africa’s hub for cultural and sporting excellence. “Cape Town combines world-class infrastructure, natural beauty, a vibrant outdoor culture, and a fast-growing ecosystem of innovation,” said Mackenzie. “It has all the ingredients to become the wellness capital of Africa.” An avid runner and cyclist, Mackenzie shared how physical activity transforms communities. He underlined the need for inclusive public events and development programmes that enrich lives across the province.

The department is instrumental in promoting physical activity through grassroots sport and recreational initiatives, including the flagship MOD Programme (Mass participation; Opportunity and access; Development and growth), which reaches thousands of young people after school. “With Thrive by WHX set to position Cape Town as a global centre for wellness tourism and health innovation,” Mackenzie added, “we are fully committed to building healthier communities through initiatives that celebrate movement, wellness, and human connection.” Meanwhile, Professor Pierre Goussard, a paediatric pulmonologist at Tygerberg Hospital, commented on the broader public health significance of such events. “Events like these bring together science, wellness and community health—areas that are often treated separately,” Goussard said. “The real value lies in direct access to cutting-edge medical equipment and technologies that are rarely showcased in the South African context.”

He explained that professionals in South Africa often use the same equipment for years due to limited access to international suppliers. Thrive offers an opportunity to engage global manufacturers directly, potentially improving equipment access and establishing essential service networks. Cape Town, he noted, is well positioned to lead in wellness and preventative health, with strong academic and private health sectors and an established global reputation. “We’ve already used donated funds through the Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust to access medical equipment not available via traditional public channels,” Goussard said. “This enhances both patient care and the training of future specialists. Cape Town is uniquely placed, with infrastructure and research capability, to drive innovation.” He identified minimally invasive procedures like bronchoscopy and the use of artificial intelligence tools—such as CADS for TB diagnosis—as key developments aligned with Thrive’s themes.

“These innovations make it possible to act quickly and precisely. As research progresses, AI will play an even greater role in diagnosing and managing complex conditions,” he said. He also stressed the significance of in-person interaction at such events. “You can read brochures, but nothing compares to seeing and testing equipment in real time while discussing it with global experts,” Goussard said. “These interactions can lead to collaboration, innovation, and even product development tailored to the African context—particularly in niche fields like paediatrics, where equipment is often hard to source.”