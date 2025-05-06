Valerie Mizrahi elected as international honorary member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Professor Emerita Valerie Mizrah honoured as international honorary member of prestigious academy Image: UCT News

In a remarkable achievement for South Africa’s scientific community, Emerita Professor Valerie Mizrahi from the University of Cape Town (UCT) has been elected as an international honorary member of the esteemed American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Mizrahi, renowned for her groundbreaking research on tuberculosis (TB), was recognised in the biological sciences category, specifically within the immunology and microbiology subfield. As the director of UCT's Molecular Mycobacteriology Research Unit and former head of the Institute for Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, Mizrahi's election highlights her outstanding contributions to biological sciences and her commitment to advancing public health, particularly in combatting infectious diseases. The announcement has been met with widespread admiration, positioning her among an elite group of scholars noted for excellence across diverse fields, including the arts, humanities, science, and technology.

The American Academy of Arts and Sciences, which was established in 1780, serves as a global platform for distinguished individuals to engage with and address pressing issues affecting society. It counts among its members renowned figures such as Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winners, public intellectuals, and influential artists. Reflecting on her election, Professor Mizrahi expressed heartfelt appreciation: “It is a special privilege to be elected to an academy that includes such esteemed scholars from UCT and other institutions in South Africa, as well as scholars from across the globe who have distinguished themselves in all fields of human endeavour. It holds very special significance, given the divisiveness, polarisation, and strife that characterise our world today.”

Her emotional response to the honour included surprise, joy, and deep gratitude. “I am deeply honoured and profoundly grateful to accept the invitation of membership to this prestigious academy,” Mizrahi said, highlighting the invaluable support of her family, mentors, colleagues, and the nurturing environments of her affiliations—especially UCT, the University of the Witwatersrand, and the National Health Laboratory Service. “And of course, the many brilliant young people who have worked in my group over the years, this honour rightly belongs to you,” Mizrahi added, proudly acknowledging the contributions of her mentees who are poised to shape the future of public health in Africa. “Nurturing a new generation of scientists has been a source of immense pride and joy.”