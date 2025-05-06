Open Book Festival 2025: a week of creative workshops in Cape Town
Siphokazi Jonas is a multi-award-winning poet, playwright, actor, and producer based in Cape Town, South Africa. She holds an MA in English Literature as well as an undergraduate degree in Drama and English.
The Open Book Festival is set to enrich the literary landscape of Cape Town with its highly anticipated Workshop Week from 2nd to 7th June 2025, primarily hosted at the picturesque Bertha House in Mowbray.
This year’s programme boasts an impressive array of acclaimed writers and industry professionals, offering an eclectic mix of hands-on workshops designed to ignite creativity and hone writing skills.
As festival curator Frankie Murrey said, “Our Workshop Week has become an essential part of Cape Town's literary calendar. We've created a programme that not only celebrates the craft of writing but also provides practical tools and knowledge for writers at every stage of their journey.” Murrey adds that the overwhelming enthusiasm from the community serves as a testament to the event's significance.
With more than 11 public-facing specialised sessions scheduled, participants can look forward to a rich tapestry of themes. Notable sessions include:
- Flash Fiction and Creative Non-Fiction Workshop with Kerry Hammerton, focusing on practical exercises to inspire fresh writing.
- Lost/Found | Facing our Losses, Writing our Healing, a two-day workshop with Giles Griffin of the Life Righting Collective, exploring the therapeutic aspects of writing.
- Up Close With Maneo, a free public conversation between Maneo Mohale and Lwando Scott at the Book Lounge, delving into queerness and the repercussions of fascism.
- Make a Mini Graphic Memoir with Karen Vermeulen, introducing newcomers to the art of visual storytelling.
- From Manuscript to Book Shelf, a two-part industry session featuring experts like Mbali Sikakana and Karina Szczurek, guiding writers through the publication process.
- Calligraphy Pen Creation with Adil Jacobs, offering a practical guide on crafting your own calligraphy pens paired with basic techniques.
The festival is particularly excited about two off-programme events: a collaboration with Ikamva Youth and Youth Capital for youth-focused sessions, and a Writers Retreat in partnership with Bertha Retreat, featuring optional sessions led by Toni Giselle Stuart.These initiatives reflect the festival's commitment to cultivating the next generation of writers while providing enriching experiences for established authors.
Workshop prices range from R80 to R200, ensuring affordability and accessibility for all participants, with several free events available. Most workshops will be hosted at Bertha House, within the charming Kopanong and Mzandisi venues, while certain events will take place at the Book Lounge, creating a warm and intimate atmosphere for creativity and connection.
“These workshops offer more than just skill development,” Frankie explains. “They create spaces for meaningful connection and conversation around writing and publishing in South Africa today.”
The Open Book Festival extends its gratitude to an array of partners and sponsors, including the Heinrich Boll Foundation, the City of Cape Town, and various prominent publishers, who contribute to making this week an invaluable experience for all writers.
Bookings are now open via Webtickets, and prospective participants are encouraged to secure their spots early, as spaces are limited. To explore the full programme and book tickets, visit www.openbookfestival.co.za.
