Open Book Festival 2025: a week of creative workshops in Cape Town

Siphokazi Jonas is a multi-award-winning poet, playwright, actor, and producer based in Cape Town, South Africa. She holds an MA in English Literature as well as an undergraduate degree in Drama and English.

The Open Book Festival is set to enrich the literary landscape of Cape Town with its highly anticipated Workshop Week from 2nd to 7th June 2025, primarily hosted at the picturesque Bertha House in Mowbray.

This year’s programme boasts an impressive array of acclaimed writers and industry professionals, offering an eclectic mix of hands-on workshops designed to ignite creativity and hone writing skills.

As festival curator Frankie Murrey said, “Our Workshop Week has become an essential part of Cape Town's literary calendar. We've created a programme that not only celebrates the craft of writing but also provides practical tools and knowledge for writers at every stage of their journey.” Murrey adds that the overwhelming enthusiasm from the community serves as a testament to the event's significance.